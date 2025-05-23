WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Live It Up In A Dubai Summer

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
This season, popular brunch ‘Entre Amigos’ at TATEL Dubai moves indoors, offering guests a stylish escape from the heat—while preserving the high-energy Spanish flair that defines every Saturday afternoon. Guests are invited to soak in the atmosphere of TATEL’s elegant interiors while indulging in the beloved sharing-style menu, expertly crafted by Head Chef Alejandro Maestro. The experience is enhanced with live music, vibrant performances, and an upbeat soundtrack from the resident DJ—setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon with friends. Whether you’re gathering your crew for a celebratory meal or simply looking to elevate your weekend, TATEL’s brunch delivers the perfect blend of culinary excellence, vibrant ambience, and lively entertainment—all within the comfort of its chic indoor setting.
Where? TATEL, Downtown Dubai
When? Every Saturday, 2 pm to 6 pm
For reservations, email reservations.dubai@tatelrestaurant.ae or call +971 4 215 2121.
A powerful night of electronic music is on the horizon. Artbat takes over Tomorrowland’s Amare Stage at Terra Solis, bringing their signature blend of deep emotion and driving energy to the desert.
Luna&Lenthe and Arado will set the tone with dynamic sets to kick off an unforgettable night under the stars.
Where? Amare Stage, Terra Solis Dubai
When? Sat, May 24
Time? 8 pm onwards
Tickets are available now — be part of the magic
Experience a powerful reinterpretation of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana in a modern ballet, performed by Maribor Ballet of Slovene National Theatre. Visionary choreographer Edward Clug brings this iconic masterpiece to life with stunning contemporary movement, creating an unforgettable experience at Dubai Opera. Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is a 20th-century musical masterpiece that delves into timeless themes of hope, love, and destiny, inspired by medieval verse. Its opening movement, O Fortuna, remains one of the most recognisable and evocative pieces of classical music, casting a dramatic spotlight on humanity’s uncertain fate.
Edward Clug’s fresh reinterpretation breathes new life into this work, exploring its dual themes of torment and renewal. His choreography highlights the resilience of the human spirit, weaving together reflections on legacy, connection, and the enduring nature of the human experience.
Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
When? Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24 only
Defy gravity at Dubai’s first dedicated bungee fitness studio, offering a low-impact, high-energy workout that literally lifts you off your feet. Using exclusive, USA-certified equipment and trained instructors, these women-only sessions blend cardio, strength, and serious fun. Whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned pro, the structured classes are safe, empowering, and unlike anything else in the city. Think flying, not just sweating. This is a fun, feel-good weekend fitness fix with serious lift.
Where? Sma Fitness, Mirdif, Dubai
Sessions sell out pretty quickly, so book your spot now!
Take a culinary journey to the south of France at Riviera by Jean Imbert, while admiring stunning views of Dubai Water Canal. Discover the artistry and flair of Chef Jean Imbert through two new exclusive menus crafted for this occasion – one for lunch and one for dinner. Indulge in Riviera’s unique blend of French Riviera flavours and vibrant ambience. Its interior is filled with rich colours inspired by botany, while the outdoor terrace overlooks Burj Khalifa and the city’s famous skyline.
Where? The Lana, Business Bay
When? Until May 25
