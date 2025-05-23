WEEKEND HOTLIST: 6 Ways To Live It Up In A Dubai Summer

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

6. TATEL’s beloved ‘Entre amigos’ brunch just moved indoors for the summer

This season, popular brunch ‘Entre Amigos’ at TATEL Dubai moves indoors, offering guests a stylish escape from the heat—while preserving the high-energy Spanish flair that defines every Saturday afternoon. Guests are invited to soak in the atmosphere of TATEL’s elegant interiors while indulging in the beloved sharing-style menu, expertly crafted by Head Chef Alejandro Maestro. The experience is enhanced with live music, vibrant performances, and an upbeat soundtrack from the resident DJ—setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon with friends. Whether you’re gathering your crew for a celebratory meal or simply looking to elevate your weekend, TATEL’s brunch delivers the perfect blend of culinary excellence, vibrant ambience, and lively entertainment—all within the comfort of its chic indoor setting.

Where? TATEL, Downtown Dubai

When? Every Saturday, 2 pm to 6 pm

For reservations, email reservations.dubai@tatelrestaurant.ae or call +971 4 215 2121.

5. Join this super fun afternoon of brownie decorating and box painting

Join Artamore x Wtfudge for a super fun afternoon of brownie decorating and box painting — the perfect mix of artsy & sweet!

A box of fudgy brownies to decorate

A beautiful box to paint & personalise

1 dish + 1 drink to enjoy while you create

All supplies provided — just bring your vibe!

Spots are limited — book yours now!

Where? Shangrila, Indikya

When? Friday- May 24





Click here to register! Time? 12 pm to 2 pm

4. Experience Artbat’s euphoric energy under the stars

A powerful night of electronic music is on the horizon. Artbat takes over Tomorrowland’s Amare Stage at Terra Solis, bringing their signature blend of deep emotion and driving energy to the desert.

Luna&Lenthe and Arado will set the tone with dynamic sets to kick off an unforgettable night under the stars.

Where? Amare Stage, Terra Solis Dubai

When? Sat, May 24

Time? 8 pm onwards

Tickets are available now — be part of the magic

3. Experience Edward Clug’s powerful reinterpretation of Carmina Burana

Experience a powerful reinterpretation of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana in a modern ballet, performed by Maribor Ballet of Slovene National Theatre. Visionary choreographer Edward Clug brings this iconic masterpiece to life with stunning contemporary movement, creating an unforgettable experience at Dubai Opera. Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana is a 20th-century musical masterpiece that delves into timeless themes of hope, love, and destiny, inspired by medieval verse. Its opening movement, O Fortuna, remains one of the most recognisable and evocative pieces of classical music, casting a dramatic spotlight on humanity’s uncertain fate.

Edward Clug’s fresh reinterpretation breathes new life into this work, exploring its dual themes of torment and renewal. His choreography highlights the resilience of the human spirit, weaving together reflections on legacy, connection, and the enduring nature of the human experience.

Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When? Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24 only

Book now!

2. Bounce into your fitness goals with Dubai’s first bungee workout

Defy gravity at Dubai’s first dedicated bungee fitness studio, offering a low-impact, high-energy workout that literally lifts you off your feet. Using exclusive, USA-certified equipment and trained instructors, these women-only sessions blend cardio, strength, and serious fun. Whether you’re new to fitness or a seasoned pro, the structured classes are safe, empowering, and unlike anything else in the city. Think flying, not just sweating. This is a fun, feel-good weekend fitness fix with serious lift.

Where? Sma Fitness, Mirdif, Dubai

Sessions sell out pretty quickly, so book your spot now!

1. Experience Riviera by Jean Imbert at The Lana during Dubai Restaurant Week

Take a culinary journey to the south of France at Riviera by Jean Imbert, while admiring stunning views of Dubai Water Canal. Discover the artistry and flair of Chef Jean Imbert through two new exclusive menus crafted for this occasion – one for lunch and one for dinner. Indulge in Riviera’s unique blend of French Riviera flavours and vibrant ambience. Its interior is filled with rich colours inspired by botany, while the outdoor terrace overlooks Burj Khalifa and the city’s famous skyline.

Where? The Lana, Business Bay

When? Until May 25