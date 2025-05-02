WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Live Your Best Life

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

9. Don’t miss the intense face-off between Dubai Basketball and Budućnost

Get ready for the intense face-off between Dubai Basketball and Budućnost, this May 4th.

As Dubai Basketball continues at the ABA league, the action at Coca-Cola Arena is going to be epic. Witness the action live by securing your spot!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, May 4

Tickets? Get them here

8. Dance the night away with Solomun

For Solomun, music isn’t just about the beats—it’s about feeling something. His sets aren’t just performances, they’re stories told through sound, packed with emotion, energy, and unforgettable moments.

His iconic Solomun +1 residency at Pacha Ibiza changed the game, blurring the line between DJ and crowd and turning every night into a shared experience. From the deep vibes of Nobody Is Not Loved to the global sounds of his Diynamic Music label, one thing’s always clear—Solomun lets the music lead.

And now, for one night only, he’s taking over Pacha Icons. Every track? A vibe. Every moment? One to remember. Don’t miss it.

Where? Five Luxe JBR

When? Friday, May 2

7. Beauty enthusiasts will love the Glam Hotel pop-up in City Centre Mirdif

The Glam Hotel is an immersive beauty experience that promises glamour, creativity, and fun. Step into makeup masterclasses hosted by some of the most sought-after beauty influencers, as they reveal insider tips and tricks for perfecting different looks. Best of all, these sessions are completely free-to-attend with registration.

Glam Hotel Masterclass schedule (8 pm):

May 2 – Dina Al Sharif, Recreating My Bridal Makeup Look Masterclass

May 3 – Diana Samman, Day to Night Makeup Masterclass

May 4 – Nojoud Al Rumaihi, 2025 Trends – Makeup & Styling Sessions

May 10 – Noha Nabil, Red Carpet Glam Masterclass

May 11 – Dalal Al Doub, Everyday Glam Masterclass

For the ultimate dose of fun, treat yourself to an interactive experience at the GLAM ARCADE. Spend just AED 100 at any store (excluding Carrefour) to receive a wristband that unlocks access to this playful beauty playground. Activities include DIY beauty stations to create your own lipstick and perfume, a charm collection station to nab unique beauty trinkets, claw machine games to win must-have makeup goodies, and a stylish photo booth to capture your glam moments and show off your stunning looks.

Where? City Centre Mirdif

When? Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 11

These sessions are completely free to attend with registration.

6. Summer is here and Flowwow is helping you welcome it

Temperatures are soaring, and summer is basically here. Self-care moments have never been more important. So come spoil yourself with the Flowwow Summer Survival Kit: a floral reminder to embrace the season’s stillness on your terms. The bouquet, Sweet Sentiments, is soft and perfect to help you pause, breathe, and bloom — even indoors. They’ve even got a fun mixed berry bouquet for something particularly unique!

Check it all out on Flowwow.com

5. Have an epic weekend celebrating Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day

Grab your cape and your lightsaber!

Join COMICAVE™ for an epic weekend celebrating Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day! This FREE to enter event will have Free comic giveaways, international comic artists, Star Wars cosplay, gaming demos, tournaments, and exclusive prizes. Don’t miss two days of pop culture, comics, and galactic fun.

Where? Dubai Outlet Mall Dome Area

When? May 3 to 4

Time? 12 pm to 9 pm

Free entry for all ages.

4. Grab some speciality coffee flown in from Kyoto

The Japanese are acing the drinks game, and we’re not complaining.

Kurasu is a new cafe that’s opened up in Dubai and they’ve brought in all their goodies from Japan to craft the perfect thirst quencher. We’re talking sesame lattes, matcha lattes, or even a delicious iced latte- it will not disappoint.

Where? Dar Al Wasl

3. Dubai’s latest pizza joint is here, and it’s hidden inside a library

There’s only two ways to keep people quiet in a library: shush them (booo) or stuff ’em with pizza! (yaayy!)

So glad that Al Safa Art and Design Library chose the latter with their cool new pizza joint, which is (not so) hidden inside! Forma is a new homegrown venture and it’s perfect for a quick bite after a good book, or maybe make it a nerdy lil night out!

Where? Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah 3, Dubai

2. Visit Lebanese artist Rosemary Chamoun’s latest solo exhibition ‘Unbodied’

Lebanese multidisciplinary artist Rosemary Chamoun presents Unbodied, her latest solo exhibition, delving into the invisible forces that influence the human condition. The show features a compelling mix of oil-on-canvas works and experimental fiberglass sculptures. Come immerse yourselves in Chamoun’s powerful artistic narrative.

Where? Foundry, Dubai

When? until May 13

1. Join a 10-day celebration of running happening at Kite Beach

Join in on a fantastic 10-day celebration of running at Kite Beach with Vomero 18. This is your chance to experience the new Vomero 18 with free test runs (Emirates ID mandatory). Challenge yourself with the Strava Challenge- run as many 10 Ks as you can to win BIG. And celebrate with the community by taking part in fab running events at sunrise and sunset.

Where? Look for the giant red shoe box on Kite Beach

When? Until May 4

Register for any run here- slots are selling out quick!

