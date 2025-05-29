WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Enjoy Eid And The Days Before It

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of activities to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. The fleeting peony season is here, so get your hands on those blooms before it’s gone

Peonies are beautiful flowers that are especially rare because of their short blooming season. Yup, you can only enjoy that soft, romantic allure for two months in the whole year! To really observe how fleeting they are, gift yourself (or a loved one) coral peonies! These delicate flowers bloom in luscious pinks before transforming into soft ivory- the most beautiful time lapse that will remind you to live in the moment and enjoy it all! This June, Flowwow brings Peonymania to the UAE, offering a curated collection that celebrates gifting with intention. Whether you’re honouring love, friendship, longing, or self-care, these 11 peony-inspired gifts speak from the heart.

6. Experience the electrifying Stomp at the Dubai Opera

For the first time in the UAE, Dubai Opera, in association with Stomp Productions and Glynis Henderson Productions presents Stomp. The show is an infectious fusion of theatre, dance, and music, where eight performers use unconventional instruments as bin lids, brooms, Zippo lighters, and even the kitchen sink to create a pulsating, feel-good rhythm. Created in Brighton in 1991 by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the show has become an international phenomenon, with multiple touring productions and a record-breaking 23-year run on Broadway.

With no words, no storyline — just pure energy — Stomp is a universal celebration of rhythm and creativity, engaging audiences of all ages with its humor, precision, and explosive choreography.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? Thursday, May 29 to Sat, May 31

5. Witness a historic collaboration between Tamer Hosny and Al Shami

Live Nation Middle East and Coca-Cola Arena are thrilled to announce a historic collaboration between two Middle Eastern music icons, Tamer Hosny and Al Shami, who will share the stage for the very first time at Dubai’s home of live entertainment on 31 May, 2025.

Tamer Hosny, known as the “King of the Generation”, is a multi-talented Egyptian singer, actor, composer, and director. With a career spanning over two decades, Hosny has captivated audiences globally with his charismatic performances and chart-topping hits. His unique blend of pop, rock, and Egyptian folk music has earned him numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase across the Middle East and beyond.

Joining him is the acclaimed Syrian singer Al Shami, celebrated for his soulful voice and emotive performances. Al Shami’s distinctive style and heartfelt lyrics have resonated deeply with listeners, making him a household name in Arabic music.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Saturday, May 31 | 8 pm

4. Black Sheep Coffee is adding a squeeze of summer to your matcha

Black Sheep Coffee has launched their first-ever Matcha Lemonade collection, bursting onto the block just in time for the UAE’s most sun-drenched days — alongside the Peaches & Cream Matcha Latte, a creamy standout made with ceremonial-grade matcha and a nostalgic swirl of peach.

Lychee Matcha Lemonade – Sweet meets tart meets totally addictive

Lavender Matcha Lemonade – Floral finesse with a matcha twist

Passionfruit Matcha Lemonade – Tropical, zesty, pure sunshine in a cup

Peach Matcha Lemonade – A peachy matcha match made in heaven

All flavours come in two size options, Medium at AED 24 & Large at AED 26.

3. Daftar Becomes DIFC’s First Indian Restaurant to Host Midweek Comedy Nights

Forget those after-dark dinners and fancy drinks for a second, because DIFC’s nightlife scene just got a whole lot funnier! Daftar has officially become the first Indian spot in the district to launch its own comedy night series. Get ready for “Midweek Comedy Nights at Daftar,” a biweekly laugh riot happening every other Wednesday. This isn’t your average stand-up show; it’s a melting pot of Dubai’s funniest folks from Flamingo Live delivering jokes that’ll have everyone in the UAE nodding along.

Where? Daftar, DIFC

When? Wednesday June 11 (Every Alternate Wednesday)

Price? For just AED 75, you get a ticket and two drinks—because, let’s be honest, a bit of bubbles makes the punchlines even funnier.

2. It’s an AED 100 All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Fiesta for the Champions League Final

Querida in Al Barsha is rolling out the red carpet for the Champions League Final (Saturday, May 31st) happening between PSG (Paris-Saint Germain) and Inter Milan, and trust us, you’ll want a piece of this action. We’re talking an all-you-can-eat Mexican fiesta for a cool AED 100 while you watch every nail-biting moment live at the cosiest spot in town, from 11:00 pm to 12:30 am. But hold up, this is an exclusive, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it affair. They’re only squeezing in a max of 25 lucky diners for a power-packed 90 minutes of pure bliss.

From grandma-approved empanadas that are as cosy as a Sunday afternoon to tamales that’ll have your taste buds singing or maybe even dancing, Querida is the place to be if you’re craving some real Mexican flavours. It’s not just about tacos, though — we’re talking fresh churros, guacamole, and more that will make you forget any other Mexican food you’ve ever tried.

Where? Querida, Al Telal 14, 329th Rd – Al Barsha – Al Barsha 1

When? Saturday, May 31 | 11 pm to 12:30 am

Remember, a reservation is essential!

1. Escape to luxury this Eid at Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Waldorf Astoria DIFC is inviting you to unwind this Eid weekend with an exclusive city staycation. Enjoy 20% off across all dining outlets, including the award-winning Bull & Bear, elegant Peacock Alley for drinks or Afternoon Tea, and rooftop pool lounge St. Trop for panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Guests will also receive 20% off all spa treatments, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), and a late checkout at 4 pm to end the weekend on a high.

Where? Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Daman – DIFC – Dubai

When? Eid weekend

Price? From AED 850++ per night

To book: reservations.difc@waldorfastoria.com or call 04 515 9999 quoting ‘Eid Offer’

