WEEKEND HOTLIST: Movie-Inspired Dinners, Japanese Wonderlands, Arabian Festivals & Much More!

9. Solve a dinner-time murder mystery on the QE2

If you love a good whodunit, this one puts you right in the middle of the chaos. Dinner With A Clue returns to the QE2 with an immersive murder mystery where a man is poisoned, his wife is accused, and absolutely nothing adds up.

You’ll spend the night piecing together clues, interrogating suspects, and trying not to get accused yourself. The show previously sold out at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, so watch out for plenty of twists.

The dinner night will wrap up with with prizes for the best detective on board.

Where: Grand Lounge, Upper Deck – QE2

When: Saturday, Dec 13th starting from 7 pm

Solve the weekend crime here!

8. Eat-along with iconic films at Riviera

For a movie night with a twist, Riviera at The Lana is turning its terrace into an open-air cinema for three nights only. On Friday, it’s going to be all about Parisian vibes with Disney’s Ratatouille set against stunning views of Marasi Bay Marina and the Burj Khalifa.

The experience is a one-of-a-kind with a full eat-along adventure. Each dish arrives in perfect timing with key moments on screen, from Dubarry soup and Sweet Bread à la Gusteau to a grown-up take on the movie’s iconic ratatouille. Add along a sunset Champagne toast, and you’ve got a dinner that’s as cinematic as it is delicious.

Where: Riviera Terrace, The Lana, Dorchester Collection

When: Friday, 12 December, 6.30 pm (movie starts 7.30 pm)

7. Winter City at Al Wasl Plaza

Dubai’s festive season gets a major glow-up with Winter City returning to Al Wasl Plaza.

Step into a living snow globe of twinkling red and white lights, festive music, and holiday magic, all under the glowing dome. The Candy Cane Comet streaks above, guiding visitors into a world of imagination and wonder. All powered by the joyful hearts of children, aka the Candy Cane Watchers.

There’s plenty to explore, from free activities for the whole family to a sparkling market with seasonal treats and gifts. Each night, one lucky guest gets to light up the Winter City Christmas Tree in a ceremony full of hope, unity, and festive cheer.

Where: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai

When: Until Dec 31

Price: From AED 50

MORE DEETS!

6. Dubai says Konnichiwa!

Japan Culture Con is back for Season 2, and it’s bigger, bolder, and packed with everything you love about Japanese culture. Taking over Burj Park, the event promises a mix of creativity, cuisine, and hands-on fun for all ages.

Foodies especially are in for a treat with authentic Japanese flavours, from rich ramen and sizzling takoyaki to a mouthwatering stretch of beef delights. The main stage comes alive with the thunderous beats of Taiko drummers, Samurai performances, fashion shows, live singers, and even legendary anime voice actors bringing your favourite characters to life.

For a truly immersive experience, try your hand at Mochi Pounding (Mochitsuki) and browse a treasure trove of Japanese souvenirs, anime merch, and traditional crafts.

Where: Burj Park, Downtown Dubai

When: Until Dec 14

EXPLORE JAPAN HERE!

5. Barkfest at Barasti Beach

If you love dogs and beach vibes, Barkfest at Barasti Beach is your weekend jackpot. The UAE’s ultimate dog-friendly festival is back, bringing together pups, their humans, and anyone who enjoys a festive, furry-friendly atmosphere.

Spend the day exploring a Christmas Market packed with pet and lifestyle stalls, cheering on pups in a fun dog show (from Best Trick to Dog Most Like Its Owner), or letting your furry friend splash around in the Off-Leash Splash Zone. There’s plenty for humans too—beachside food and drinks, live music, festive activities for kids, Santa photo ops, competitions, and giveaways.

Where: Barasti Beach

When: Saturday, 13 December

Price: From AED 20

MORE INFO

4. Live the Greek way at Ammos If you’re craving island vibes without hopping on a plane, Ammos is basically flying you to Mykonos every Saturday. Their Greek Summer Brunch turns the sunlit terrace into a laid-back island escape. Complete with a sharing-style menu built around fresh seafood and classic mezze. Your menu would have yummmm grilled octopus, lemony seabass, fluffy loukoumades and all the good stuff that feels like summer on a plate. Oh also the energy here stays high round the clock with DJ sets and live entertainment that bring those unmistakable Mykonos beats to JBR. It’s breezy, bright and the closest you’ll get to a Greek summer without packing a bag. When: Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm

Where: Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR

Bookings: 052 777 9473

3. Plot your weekend escape at Game Over

GAME OVER is bringing the UAE’s largest escape room experience to Dubai Festival City Mall. Opened on November, the new venue features 16 immersive rooms and the country’s first-ever Cube Challenges Arena, blending cinematic storytelling, mind-bending puzzles, and arcade-style fun.

From fantastical worlds like Chocolate Factory and Space Wars to high-energy challenges in the Cube Arena, it’s perfect for a day out with friends, families, or even your next solo adventure.

When: Open now!

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

Highlights: 16 escape rooms, Cube Challenges Arena, cinematic storytelling, arcade-style fun

2. Mr. International’s HEREEE!

Get ready to party Miami-style. Pitbull is bringing his “I’m Back Tour” to Dubai! On Sunday, 14 December, Mr. Worldwide will take over Coca-Cola Arena with his signature energy, charisma, and a set packed with hits like Give Me Everything, Fireball, Timber, and Don’t Stop the Party.

Watch out for high-octane performances, slick production, and an atmosphere that will have the whole arena dancing from start to finish. It’s the ultimate night of music and perfect for anyone looking to end the weekend on a high note.

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

When: Sunday, 14 December

1. Arabian Days Festival 2025 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The Arabian Days Festival is back, and it’s bigger and more vibrant than ever! Celebrating Arabic language, culture, and creativity, the festival kicks off with iconic live performances from Rahma Riad and Fouad Abdelwahed. Across the weekend, expect a rich lineup of music, art, and cultural experiences, wrapping up on a magical note with performances by Lena Chamamyan, Rima Khcheich, and Zena Emad.

Whether you’re a fan of music, arts, or just want to soak in the festive atmosphere, Arabian Days is the place to be this weekend.

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

When: Until Dec 15th!

BONUS: Watch over 150 shooting stars in Dubai this weekend!

Stargazers, get ready. Dubai is gearing up for one of the year’s most spectacular celestial events. The Geminids meteor shower is lighting up the skies this weekend, promising up to 150 shooting stars per hour under dark, clear skies.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting stargazing sessions at Al Qudra Desert on Friday and Saturday nights (12–13 December) from 10 pm to 2 am. Visitors can enjoy telescope observations and expert guidance while taking in the meteor shower, away from city lights.

This year’s viewing is particularly special thanks to minimal moonlight, leaving skies darker than usual. Also making it the one to not miss out on fo’sureeee!

Where: Al Qudra Desert, Dubai

When: Dec 12–13, 10 pm–2 am

