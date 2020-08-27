د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Where You Shop Matters’ Tells The Heartwarming Stories Of Local Business Owners Most Impacted By COVID-19

“From our best month to zero revenue,” KidzApp is a prime example of how homegrown UAE start-ups have shifted dramatically into digital since COVID-19 took over.

KidzApp, an app connecting parents with enriching experiences for their kids, is one of the countless small businesses, the backbone of our community, who need support and it’s imperative that these small businesses bounce back for our economy and society to thrive once more. That’s the ethos of Visa’s new support for small businesses campaign, ‘Where you shop matters‘ which is inspiring YOU, the shopper, to think and shop local, and encouraging businesses to adapt to the new ways of working. Businesses that want to grow should consider a digital presence, to fix-up their eCommerce offering so customers have a smooth website experience!

‘Where you shop matters’ is telling the touching stories of local business owners most impacted by COVID-19

Kidzapp provides confidential and affordable individual psychological therapy to children, adolescents, adults, and couples

Offering both counselling and psychological services for the treatment of depression and anxiety, and connecting parents with enriching activities for their kids. Pre-COVID, KidzApp was primarily a face-to-face business, once COVID-19 hit, however, the business was forced to turn on its head dramatically, to continue a smooth flow of business. KidzApp now joins countless other businesses who are working on their digital transformation, read the other stories here.

 

Business helping business – Visa is supporting local enterprises during their digital transformation

Business owners, get involved! You can add your business to the directory for small businesses which need support, and as part of the campaign, Visa is running several programmes to help you begin your digital transformation. This is GREAT news for those who need a little helping hand.

You’ll learn to accept digital payments, enable websites for eCommerce, digitally transform back-office operations and meet increased consumer demand for cashless payments – both online and in-store.

Join Visa in supporting local businesses

See the directory of small businesses which need your support here.

Business owners can join the small medium enterprise directory here.

Visa

Visa is committed to helping small and micro businesses bounce back from the COVID-19 impact. As a company that enables digital payments at more than 61 million merchant locations around the world, Visa’s priority is to help SMBs thrive at every step.

