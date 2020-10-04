Dubai
The World's Biggest Fountain Set To Open Up At Palm Jumeirah
The city of world records is at it again! Dubai is attempting to add another Guinness World Record under its name and this time, the record is for a benchmark set by itself – World’s Largest Fountain.
‘The Palm Fountain’ will make a debut with a massive launch event on Thursday, October 22. The new fountain will attempt to break the whopping record previously set by the Dubai Fountain at Dubai Mall.
The unveiling of the official attempt will be made with an event starting at 4pm featuring DJs, fireworks, performers, and more. You can make a day of it with friends and family as the festivities and live entertainment will go on all day long with competitions and events courtesy the restaurants at The Pointe.
At 8pm, guests can witness ‘The Palm Fountain’ stocked with 3000 LEDs and 86 speakers on both sides shoot water 105 metres high up in the sky.
‘The Palm Fountain’ is spread across the East and West promenade of The Pointe and the first 5000 spectators will be given a free LED wristband.
Social distancing measures will be taken care of throughout the festivities and spectators can enjoy the view from any of the 30 beautiful restaurants while grabbing your favourite cuisine at the location.
‘The Palm Fountain’ will boast 20 shows that go on from 7pm until midnight and will showcase five performances at a gap of 30 minutes every day. Each show will last three minutes as the fountain will groove along with the tunes of a variety of popular songs.
You can catch a glimpse of the upcoming multicoloured stunner right here.
Registrations for the full-day event can be made for free online.