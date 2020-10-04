The World's Biggest Fountain Set To Open Up At Palm Jumeirah

The city of world records is at it again! Dubai is attempting to add another Guinness World Record under its name and this time, the record is for a benchmark set by itself – World’s Largest Fountain.

‘The Palm Fountain’ will make a debut with a massive launch event on Thursday, October 22. The new fountain will attempt to break the whopping record previously set by the Dubai Fountain at Dubai Mall.

The unveiling of the official attempt will be made with an event starting at 4pm featuring DJs, fireworks, performers, and more. You can make a day of it with friends and family as the festivities and live entertainment will go on all day long with competitions and events courtesy the restaurants at The Pointe.

At 8pm, guests can witness ‘The Palm Fountain’ stocked with 3000 LEDs and 86 speakers on both sides shoot water 105 metres high up in the sky.