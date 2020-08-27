YAAAYYY! It’s The Weekend And Here Are 6 Cool Things You Can Do

Even though this week was shorter than usual, it felt like the longest everrr! We can totally relate. So here are 7 Cool things to do for you to chill out and have a great weekend.

6. Depachika has expanded now with two homegrown concepts and you’ve got to check it out! Depachika, a novel concept inspired by the Japanese basement-level food halls on Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall, has expanded its portfolio of vendors adding two new homegrown F&B brands that will open on Sunday, August 30. Prime Gourmet, Dubai’s original and first butcher shop opens its fifth retail butchery at Depachika, whilst acclaimed chef Reif Othman launches his eatery Kushi by Reif with a compact menu of simple Japanese soul food, following on from the existing cake counter. Where? Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah When? Daily from 10am to 10pm For more information, click here.

5. Into Irish music? This is you go to place Enjoy a traditional Irish music session by Paddyman at Fibber Magee’s pub. Where? Saeed Tower 1 When? Every Thursday For more information, click here.

4. Intersect by Lexus has to be a spot on your breakfast hit list! Looking for a unique spot for breakfast or lunch this weekend? Intersect By Lexus, in the heart of DIFC, is a concept store that oozes casual style. There are only 2 others like it in the world, a design lover’s dream with great coffee, it’s the perfect spot for a chill weekend morning. The store is modelled on Lexus, and originally a way for people to learn more about the brand. The leather on the seats is the very same as the leather you find in Lexus cars, the eye-catching wall design is also modelled on car features while the rolling white roof represents the rolling dunes of Dubai. A conversation starter at every corner, the unique interiors are one reason to go, but the breakfast is another. A compact menu, with eggs the order of the day, or choose the moreish homemade paratha, followed by a couple of sweet dishes to finish. Enjoy some liquid boosts in the form of detox smoothies and go on your merry way for the weekend! Where? DIFC, Gate Village 7 When? Sunday to Thursday 8am to 6pm For more information, click here.

3. Get your athletic side out at the Dubai Sports World Don’t let the scorching heat of Dubai demotivate you from doing your daily athletic activities. The Dubai Sports World is a three month long indoor activity venue from July 1 to October 3 2020, located at DWTC’s Za’abeel Halls 4-6 with a dedicated parking facility. It’s time to beat the heat and stay fit this summer at Dubai Sports World. The entrance to this venue is free and it is open every day from 8 am to 12 midnight. For more information, click here.

2. Spend the weekend in these SUPER affordable and stylish ROVE Hotels at a location of your choice The ROVE Hotel has an INCREDIBLE deal going on. If you stay at Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City or Rove At The Park for AED199, you get AED299 BACK to spend on food and drinks in the hotel. While Rovers can book Rove Dubai Marina for AED299 per night and get AED399 back to spend on food and drinks! Rove Hotels are stylish, affordable and their central locations are ideal for some city exploration. And incredibly, this deal is available across a number of central locations. The deal is valid on rooms booked before September 15. For more information, click here.