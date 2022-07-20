You Can Now WhatsApp The Dubai Airport With All Your Queries

As airports worldwide scramble to ensure adequate capacity and resources to navigate summer travel plans in a post-COVID world, Dubai Airports leads the way through successful planning!

The Airport has just announced the launch of a new Customer Contact Centre that’s unlike any other that we’ve seen before. Be assured this new move is ALL about your convenience.

Sliding into Dubai Airport DMs like…

You can now choose any medium of your choice. Be it calls, DMs on social media, or even text messages- Dubai Airports just got a lot more accessible, and the best part? they promise not to ghost you. A customer service representative will be available anytime, anywhere 24/7.

The Airport made the announcement on social media this morning with a video. They have committed to ensuring that you are happy with the services provided by one of the world’s busiest airports.