Taste The Place Where Every Meal Brings Pure Pan Asian Comfort

Looking for a place where you can show up as you are, sit back and tuck into a bowl of pure comfort?
It’s the kind of spot where every meal feels like a warm welcome. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a long catch-up, the vibe always feels just right.
From steamy ramens and hearty donburis to sizzling noodles and colourful vegan bowls, Wagamama serves up feel-good flavours for every mood. With vegan, vegetarian, gluten-friendly and kid-friendly options, everyone at the table is covered.
Families, friends, couples, or solo diners… Wagamama’s warm, communal spaces make every visit easy and inviting. Kids even get their own wholesome menu and select locations host Sunday cooking classes for little chefs.
Wagamama is more than a restaurant. It’s a community spot where people relax, reconnect and enjoy good food together!
Find Wagamama in Dubai Mall, City Walk, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, The Greens, Motor City and Mirdif City Centre. Psst, it’s coming to JBR soon.
Dig in, feel good!
