REVIEW: Cucina’s Weekend Breakfast Is Basically A Warm Italian Hug On A Plate

Italy called… They want their breakfast back!
A staycation at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah already checks all the right boxes — beachfront views, dreamy rooms and a pool that practically demands you cancel your afternoon plans. But want to know the real way to level it up? We started our morning at Cucina.
Cucina — which literally means “kitchen” in Italian — feels like stepping into a sun-drenched postcard from the Amalfi coast… Only with air conditioning and a full-on Bloody Mary station.
Everything here is rooted in fresh ingredients, live cooking and the kind of soul only an Italian nonna could approve of.
Oh, and they grow their own greens. Yes, right there in the restaurant. You’ll spot the garden walls bursting with herbs and leafy salads — fresh, beautiful and just another reason why everything here tastes so good.
This isn’t your average eggs and toast. This is Italian breakfast with attitude, thanks to Head Chef Marco Deriu, who clearly has fun with his menu. It’s playful, comforting and hits every craving all at once.
Our faves:
The Crispy Tiramisu Toast. Aka: the reason we’re now emotionally attached to a slice of bread. Thick, golden and coated in caramelized sugar — crème brûlée meets French toast. Soft in the middle, soaked with tiramisu cream that sneaks into every corner.
It’s basically dessert cosplaying as breakfast, and we’re not mad about it.
It’s not just about the food (though it’s fantastic). It’s about how welcome you feel. How easy the morning flows. How suddenly, you’re sipping prosecco and laughing over tiramisu toast and thinking, Why don’t we do this every weekend?
Cucina’s Weekend Summer Breakfast Club is running every Saturday and Sunday, 8 AM to 12 PM, and it’s everything you want a weekend to be. For AED 120, you get access to a chef-curated, all-you-can-eat Italian breakfast that’s both generous and totally different from your usual Dubai brunch scene.
Then, add a little sparkle or spice:
For bookings, call (04) 666 1408, email reservations@cucinadubai.com, visit www.cucinadubai.com or follow @cucinathepalm.
