REVIEW: Smoki Moto’s Summer Social Saturdays Is Dubai’s Hottest New Hangout Spot

You know that feeling when you walk into a place and just know the night’s going to be good? That’s Smoki Moto every Saturday from 9 PM. With the launch of Summer Social Saturdays, this bold Korean steakhouse on Palm West Beach is flipping the script on Dubai nights — mixing smoky bites, electric energy and free-flowing drinks that’ll keep your glass full and your spirits higher.

It’s not a dinner. It’s not a party. It’s a vibe, and you’ll WANT in!

Step inside Smoki Moto…

And you’re instantly wrapped in moody black interiors, where sleek meets dramatic. The vibe is bold, confident and just a little rebellious — like Seoul’s street culture dressed up for a night out in Dubai.

What really grabs your attention? Sculptures of bulls. Mr. Moto, placed throughout the space — powerful, symbolic and totally Instagram-worthy. The energy here isn’t just in the music or the cocktails. It’s in the details, the design and that feeling that you’ve stepped into somewhere different.

Let’s talk food

Smoki Moto isn’t your average steakhouse—it’s a sensory takeover with serious edge. Charcoal grills? At every table. A grillmaster? Right there, cooking your steak to perfection. The meat? Top-tier, with marbling so good it practically melts. Bold, smoky, and loaded with Korean flavor—it’s dinner turned all the way up.

It’s loud, immersive and way more than just dinner. But don’t head out once your meal is done. You’re more than welcome to stick around for the afterparty.

Smoki Moto’s Summer Social Saturdays are lit

They are serving little explosions of joy. There’s a solid variety of Korean-inspired bites on offer, and from what we ordered, two seriously DELIVERED:

Wagyu Sliders that melt in your mouth with every juicy, buttery bite

Korean beef skewers, glazed in that perfect sweet heat, charred just right and gone before we could even think about sharing

These aren’t your average nibbles — they’re crafted with care, packed with flavor and made to keep the energy (and the drinks) flowing all night long.

By the way, drinks

What’s a social night without something in your hand? Smoki Moto has you covered with generous two-hour free-flow packages:

AED 245 for house beverages

AED 345 if you’re feeling bubbly — house prosecco included

We went all in with the prosecco (because why not celebrate?) and kept things bold with some smooth whiskey pours. The drinks hit all the right notes.

With soju cocktails, sleek highballs and chilled wines also on the list, there’s something for every kind of night — and every kind of mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoki Moto Dubai (@smokimotodubai)

This isn’t just another night out

It’s the kind of night you don’t want to end. Where the music pulses just right, the drinks keep coming, and the food somehow tastes better with every round. Where strangers become friends and your camera roll ends up filled with blurry, joy-filled memories.

For reservations, email reservations@smokimotodubai.com and follow @smokimotodubai!

Smoki Moto’s Summer Social Saturdays is Dubai’s answer to summer done right!