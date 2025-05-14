A Dreamy New Wellness Experience Is Coming To Souk Madinat

If you’re looking for a way to relax and recharge in the most extraordinary way, you’ve landed on the right page!

A dreamy new wellness experience just landed at Souk Madinat! Heveya®️ and the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) teamed up to deliver something truly unique to Dubai’s wellness world! The TODA Wellness x Heveya®️ – CloudMat Series offered a one-of-a-kind fusion of movement, mindfulness, and immersive art. This experience wasn’t just a wellness session—it was an unforgettable journey designed to help participants relax, reset, and recharge in the most fun and powerful way imaginable. It was where true transformation happened!



The launch event was a dreamy experience

To kick things off, the series launched with an exclusive event inside TODA’s stunning 360° dome at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The location set the perfect stage for a truly memorable wellness experience. Wellness experts, influencers, and media personalities gathered, creating an atmosphere of shared excitement and anticipation. The event felt like a collective journey, with everyone embracing health and well-being in a new and refreshing way.

The main highlight of the evening was a breathwork and sound healing session led by the talented Vera Kamaeva. Vera expertly guided attendees through deep breathing exercises and sound therapy, helping reset their nervous systems and clear away stress. Additionally, the session took place under a breathtaking forest projection that covered the dome’s ceiling, adding an immersive visual element. This combination of sound, sight, and physical relaxation made it the perfect escape from the daily grind.

Heveya®️ CloudMats offer comfort and wellness

One of the key elements that contributed to ultimate relaxation during the event was Heveya®️’s Cloud Mats. Made from 100% organic latex and natural cotton, these mats were designed to provide both comfort and support. They’re hypoallergenic, chemical-free, and offer a pure, natural experience. In addition, these mats feature extras like aromatherapy and soft eye masks, enhancing the experience even further. As a result, the session wasn’t just about resting-it was about rejuvenating on a deeper, more restorative level.

A year of wellness awaits

However, this event was just the beginning! Over the next 12 months, TODA and Heveya®️ will host monthly wellness sessions that combine movement, mindfulness, and immersive digital art. These sessions offer a completely new way to care for your body and mind, blending wellness practices with cutting-edge technology. Every month, attendees will have the opportunity to discover new practices, tools, and experiences that will help nurture their well-being in exciting and fresh ways.

To close out the event, attendees were treated to ceremonial matcha provided by Health Nag, a wellness brand based in the UAE. This nourishing beverage provided the perfect opportunity to connect and unwind after the session. It was a calming moment that allowed everyone to feel grounded and connected-both to themselves and to each other.

Ready to join the wellness revolution?

Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya®️, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “The launch event exceeded our expectations. This partnership with TODA blends everything we value-comfort, sustainability, and meaningful wellness experiences. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with our community throughout the year and beyond.”

So why wait? Join the wellness revolution and experience a completely new way to care for yourself. Your mind and body will thank you!