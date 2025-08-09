Instagram Rolls Out New Location-Sharing Feature, Here’s How Dubai Residents Are Reacting

Instagram’s new features got people talking again…not in the way the app intended to though.

Three new features were introduced by I nstagram chief, Adam Mosseri – Reposts, Friend Map, and a ‘Friends’ feed in the Reels tab.

Soon after the app went through the update, users began raising concerns on the Location-Sharing feature. Designed in a way such that the user’s location can be viewed based on the last time they shared something or even opened Instagram.

Users were feeling quite sus about the whole thing, and immediately took to Threads (another meta platform) to complain about Meta.

Few others were all in for the new feature, and suggested that the option can simply be turned off and there’s no reason for panic. Contradicting this, several others commented on how the option was switched on by default on their profiles.

Soon enough, Mosseri stepped in to douse the situation

According to Meta, when users click on the map it shows the geolocation of users who have opted into sharing their location. Adding on to this, they commented “We’re still checking everything though, to make sure nobody shares location without explicitly deciding to do so, which, by the way, requires a double consent by design.”

While discussions on this continue, Lovin’ Dubai asked readers how they feel about the update,

Majority weren’t really fancy-ing the idea of having their locations put out there on Insta.

So, if you’re still unsure of the feature, you could turn off the precision location and location-sharing map options…and continue hiding peacefully after cancelling plans with your friends.

