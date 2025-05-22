10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Dubai to Cool You Down This Summer

Let’s face it, summer in Dubai is basically a sauna with better shopping & there’s only one sweet way to keep your cool: ice cream. Whether you’re into traditional Italian gelato, quirky Japanese soft serves, or monster milkshakes that could double as a meal, Dubai has it all.

Here are 10 of the coolest places to grab a scoop (or three) in the city, ranked from awesome to absolute must-visit.

10. Coldstone Creamery

Custom mix-ins? Yupp. The OG of interactive ice cream! Pick your base, pile on the mix-ins, and watch the magic happen on a frozen slab. Birthday Cake Remix is their star, and for good reason.

Important Bits:

What: Made-to-order ice cream creations

When: Daily, Dubai Mall hours

Where: Coldstone Creamery, Dubai Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Stone Creamery (@coldstonearabia)

9. House of Pops

Guilt-free pops with all-natural goodness. These aren’t just popsicles, they’re frozen joy on a stick. Vegan, 100% natural, and served in compostable packaging.

Important Bits:

What: Plant-based fruit pops

When: Mon–Thurs 10AM–10PM, Fri–Sun till 12AM

Where: Festival Plaza Mall, Jebel Ali Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Pops (@houseofpops.ae)

8. Massimo’s Gelato

Palm Jumeirah’s Italian gem. Small batch, big flavour. This artisanal gelato spot at Nakheel Mall nails the creamy, dreamy vibes of Italy.

Important Bits:

What: Traditional Italian gelato

When: 10AM–10PM (Weekends till 12AM)

Where: Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Massimo’s Gelato (@massimosgelato)

7. Yuki No Hana

Japanese shaved ice with a twist. Step into a Tokyo-inspired dessert dream. From Cerelac soft serve to syrup-drenched kakigori and Insta-perfect bingsu, this place is icy magic in a bowl.

Important Bits:

What: Japanese-style soft serve & shaved ice

When: Open daily

Where: Last Exit, Al Khawaneej Street, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuki No Hana (@yukinohanadubai)

6. Morelli’s Gelato

Classic sundaes by the beach. Charming and chic, Morelli’s serves up rich Italian gelato in a seaside setting. Try the banana split or go full indulgence with dulce de leche caramel. Old-school and fabulous.

Important Bits:

What: Traditional Italian gelato & sundaes

When: Open daily

Where: The Beach, JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morellis Gelato Dubai 🇦🇪 (@morellisdubai)

5. Amorino

Gelato that’s almost too pretty to eat. Each scoop is shaped into a delicate flower, it’s as stunning as it is delicious. Mix as many flavours as you want.

Important Bits:

What: Gelato + sorbets, flower-shaped scoops

When: Daily, mall hours

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amorino UAE (@amorinouae)

4. Bachir Ice Cream

Lebanese ice cream with texture & tradition. Chewy, creamy and totally unique thanks to a touch of mastic. Top it with crushed pistachios and a swirl of whipped cream for a nostalgic Lebanese treat.

Important Bits:

What: Authentic Lebanese ice cream

When: Open daily

Where: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha 2, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachir Ice Cream – UAE (@bachir.uae)

3. freez

Ice cream AND crepes AND waffles! This Al Quoz hotspot has a cult following for a reason. From brownie-packed ice cream to Nutella milkshakes, everything here is pure dessert heaven and easy on the wallet.

Important Bits:

What: Ice cream, crepes, waffles & more

When: Open daily

Where: 17 B Street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai

2. Black Tap

Milkshake game: unmatched.

Black Tap doesn’t do dessert quietly. These towering milkshake masterpieces are as extra as it gets, topped with cake slices, cookies, sprinkles and more. It’s messy, it’s over the top, and it’s so worth it.

Important Bits:

What: Monster milkshakes + seasonal treats

When: Daily, Dubai Mall opening hours

Where: Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Tap Dubai (@blacktapdubai)

1. Gelateria La Romana

Gelato with history and heart. Born in Italy in 1947 and now blessing Dubai Hills with old-school flavour. It’s rich, smooth, and made with love (and premium ingredients). Just walking in feels like a hug.

Important Bits:

What: Premium artisan gelato

When: Open daily

Where: Dubai Hills Mall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Romana dal 1947 – UAE (@gelaterialaromana_uae)

Which one are you heading to first? Pro tip: summer’s long, so you’ve got time to try them all. Let the brain freeze begin!

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!