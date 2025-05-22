10 Best Ice Cream Spots in Dubai to Cool You Down This Summer

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Let’s face it, summer in Dubai is basically a sauna with better shopping & there’s only one sweet way to keep your cool: ice cream. Whether you’re into traditional Italian gelato, quirky Japanese soft serves, or monster milkshakes that could double as a meal, Dubai has it all.
Here are 10 of the coolest places to grab a scoop (or three) in the city, ranked from awesome to absolute must-visit.
Custom mix-ins? Yupp. The OG of interactive ice cream! Pick your base, pile on the mix-ins, and watch the magic happen on a frozen slab. Birthday Cake Remix is their star, and for good reason.
What: Made-to-order ice cream creations
When: Daily, Dubai Mall hours
Where: Coldstone Creamery, Dubai Mall
Guilt-free pops with all-natural goodness. These aren’t just popsicles, they’re frozen joy on a stick. Vegan, 100% natural, and served in compostable packaging.
What: Plant-based fruit pops
When: Mon–Thurs 10AM–10PM, Fri–Sun till 12AM
Where: Festival Plaza Mall, Jebel Ali Village
Palm Jumeirah’s Italian gem. Small batch, big flavour. This artisanal gelato spot at Nakheel Mall nails the creamy, dreamy vibes of Italy.
What: Traditional Italian gelato
When: 10AM–10PM (Weekends till 12AM)
Where: Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah
Japanese shaved ice with a twist. Step into a Tokyo-inspired dessert dream. From Cerelac soft serve to syrup-drenched kakigori and Insta-perfect bingsu, this place is icy magic in a bowl.
What: Japanese-style soft serve & shaved ice
When: Open daily
Where: Last Exit, Al Khawaneej Street, Dubai
Classic sundaes by the beach. Charming and chic, Morelli’s serves up rich Italian gelato in a seaside setting. Try the banana split or go full indulgence with dulce de leche caramel. Old-school and fabulous.
What: Traditional Italian gelato & sundaes
When: Open daily
Where: The Beach, JBR
Gelato that’s almost too pretty to eat. Each scoop is shaped into a delicate flower, it’s as stunning as it is delicious. Mix as many flavours as you want.
What: Gelato + sorbets, flower-shaped scoops
When: Daily, mall hours
Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Lebanese ice cream with texture & tradition. Chewy, creamy and totally unique thanks to a touch of mastic. Top it with crushed pistachios and a swirl of whipped cream for a nostalgic Lebanese treat.
What: Authentic Lebanese ice cream
When: Open daily
Where: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha 2, Dubai
Ice cream AND crepes AND waffles! This Al Quoz hotspot has a cult following for a reason. From brownie-packed ice cream to Nutella milkshakes, everything here is pure dessert heaven and easy on the wallet.
What: Ice cream, crepes, waffles & more
When: Open daily
Where: 17 B Street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai
Milkshake game: unmatched.
Black Tap doesn’t do dessert quietly. These towering milkshake masterpieces are as extra as it gets, topped with cake slices, cookies, sprinkles and more. It’s messy, it’s over the top, and it’s so worth it.
What: Monster milkshakes + seasonal treats
When: Daily, Dubai Mall opening hours
Where: Black Tap, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai
Gelato with history and heart. Born in Italy in 1947 and now blessing Dubai Hills with old-school flavour. It’s rich, smooth, and made with love (and premium ingredients). Just walking in feels like a hug.
What: Premium artisan gelato
When: Open daily
Where: Dubai Hills Mall
Which one are you heading to first? Pro tip: summer’s long, so you’ve got time to try them all. Let the brain freeze begin!
