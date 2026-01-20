35,000 Feet, One Medical Emergency… And A Dubai-Raised Doctor Says “I Can Help”

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Most flights are the same: seatbelt sign, snack cart, someone reclining like they pay your rent. This one? Mid-air chaos.
At 35,000 feet, an announcement cut through the cabin:
“Is there a doctor on board?”
That was when one calm voice stood up and said, “I can help.”
On The Lovin Dubai Show, we sat down with Dr. Anees Mohamed, the Dubai-raised medical professional who stepped into emergency mode in the sky… and later became the first non-Uzbek person to be honoured as a national hero in Uzbekistan.
Dr. Anees has that rare combo of:
When we introduced him on the show, it wasn’t just “doctor saves life.” It was Dubai-raised talent showing up big, internationally!
Dr. Anees told us the incident happened back in July, on a packed flight from Tashkent to Delhi. An announcement came once. Then again. At first, he tried to stay in passenger mode, eat the meal and mind his business. But when the crew asked directly, he stepped in.
Dr. Anees checked her vitals and immediately saw red flags. Her heart rate was extremely high (around 150+), and it wasn’t adding up with a simple anxiety episode.
So he did what good medical professionals do: went back to basics. He asked about her history and learned she was traveling for liver surgery and had a history of SVT… and she’d missed her medication that morning.
Now here’s the problem: the typical medication used in SVT emergencies is adenosine, and you don’t exactly find that sitting next to the peanuts and ginger ale.
With no emergency medication available, Dr. Anees decided to go non-pharmacological, meaning: treating without drugs.
He used techniques like:
He admits he was internally freaking out, but he kept the calm face on because if the doctor panics, everyone panics!
And it worked!
She stabilised, gradually improved, and the captain arranged for the flight to be prioritised so she could get help on landing.
They followed protocol, kept things calm, and moved the passenger to a more private area near the back, away from the aisle so she wasn’t surrounded by a crowd.
It wasn’t dramatic. It was professional. Quiet, controlled, focused.
Exactly what you’d want in an emergency… especially when you’re literally in the sky.
His answer was super real: not immediately.
Because until she was in a hospital with proper equipment, he couldn’t fully relax. In his head, it was still a provisional diagnosis and he did what made the most sense clinically with the tools available.
Nope. Because later, Dr. Anees gets a call from his university, Tashkent State Medical University, telling him to dress up and show up the next day.
He thinks: “Cute, maybe a certificate.”
Instead, he walks into a full-on surprise situation:
He’s being awarded as a national hero.
And not only that, he’s the first non-Uzbek to receive the honour. He said he started freaking out the moment he realised it was real.
“What he did was what any trained doctor would do”
And he used the moment to shine a light on the people who don’t get awards, headlines, or applause, his mentors and medical teams pulling 12-hour shifts, 24-hour shifts, constant high-stakes decisions, emotional stress, grief, trauma, pressure every single day!
Dr. Anees Mohamed is one of those people who reminds you that heroes don’t always look like superheroes.
Sometimes they look like a calm passenger on a flight… who stands up, does the work, saves the day and then goes back to finish his meal.
