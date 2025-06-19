5 Cool Things To Do in Abu Dhabi This June Weekend

The summer heat may be rising, but Abu Dhabi weekends are still packed with cool things to do. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a nature lover, or someone simply looking to unwind, here are five exciting weekend activities that prove June is anything but boring in the capital!

5. Run through Reem Mall in a race that’s more than just a run

This summer, Reem Mall turns into a buzzing fitness arena with Reem Run—an indoor race series that’s all about energy, community, and movement. Runners of all levels can choose between 2.5km, 5km, or 10km races spread across four monthly events. With medals, a 25% discount for full-series registration, and a lively atmosphere inside one of Abu Dhabi’s top malls, it’s more than just a race—it’s a celebration of progress.

4. Stretch it out with sunset yoga at the Louvre

On June 21, the Louvre Abu Dhabi hosts a serene and inclusive gathering to mark International Day of Yoga. Expect outdoor yoga sessions in the museum’s iconic setting, open to everyone from beginners to seasoned yogis. It’s the perfect chance to unwind, connect with like-minded souls, and focus on wellness against one of the city’s most scenic backdrops.

When: June 21, 2025, 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

3. Dive into UAE’s heritage at House of Artisans

For those craving culture and heritage, House of Artisans at Qasr Al Hosn offers a deep dive into traditional Emirati crafts. Visitors can watch skilled artisans bring centuries-old techniques like Sadu, Talli, and Khoos to life. With hands-on workshops and locally made items on offer, it’s a meaningful stop that connects you to the UAE’s artistic roots.

When: Daily, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Where: Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi

2. Camp under the stars at Al Quaa, the UAE’s Milky Way spot

Escape the city lights and head into the desert for a magical overnight trip to Al Quaa—famously known as the Milky Way spot. Camp under a sky full of stars, enjoy a BBQ, and take in the quiet beauty of the dunes. The next morning, you can add a kayaking experience through Abu Dhabi’s mangroves for a perfect nature-filled weekend.

When: June 21–22, September 5–6, September 6–7, October 18–19, October 25–26, 2025

Where: Al Quaa desert, Abu Dhabi

Get your tickets here!

1. Spot flamingos at Al Wathba Wetland Reserve

Reconnect with nature at Al Wathba, a peaceful reserve known for its flamingo population and raw natural beauty. Walk the scenic trails, watch rare birds from shaded hides, and enjoy a break from city noise. It’s an ideal family-friendly outing that shows a quieter, greener side of Abu Dhabi—just remember to bring water, hats, and sunscreen!

When: Open daily, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Where: Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, Abu Dhabi

Who says summer slows Abu Dhabi down? These experiences prove the capital is still buzzing with life, nature, and movement, just the way we like it!