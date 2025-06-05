5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Eid Al-Adha Festivities Across Abu Dhabi This Year!

Eid Al-Adha is coming up and the festive vibes are already in the air! If you’re in Abu Dhabi (or planning a trip), it’s time to get ready for a long weekend packed with fun, food, and family moments. Whether you’re all about the cultural vibes, here for the concerts, or just tracking down the best brunches (no judgment!), here’s why this Eid in Abu Dhabi is one for the books.

Grab your calendar… your Eid plans are about to get very full!

5 – Cultural celebrations you’ll love

Eid is the perfect time to soak up some culture! From traditional crafts to interactive family experiences, these events offer a glimpse into the UAE’s rich heritage.

Eid Gifts and Cultural Treasures in Al Ain​

Immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Al Ain during Eid Al Adha. Explore historic sites adorned with traditional decorations, enjoy live performances, and participate in cultural activities that celebrate the spirit of Eid!

Date and time: June 7–8 | 4pm–7pm (June 6) | 9am–7pm (June 7-8)

June 7–8 | 4pm–7pm (June 6) | 9am–7pm (June 7-8) Locations: Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Mohammed bin Khalifa House, Al Ain Oasis, Qattara Arts Centre

Delma Museum – Eid at Delma Museum

Discover the maritime heritage of Delma Island at the Delma Museum. During Eid, the museum offers special exhibitions and activities that highlight the island’s history and traditions!

Date and time: June 7–9 | 4pm–8pm (June 7) | 9am–8pm (June 8–9)

June 7–9 | 4pm–8pm (June 7) | 9am–8pm (June 8–9) Location: Delma Island

House of Artisans – Fwalat Al Eid

Celebrate Eid with traditional Emirati hospitality at the House of Artisans. Enjoy a festive majlis setting with local dishes and sweets, participate in henna application sessions, and explore the Ajfa hairstyling corner for girls! There’s Eidiya giveaways too, making it extra special for little ones!

Date and time: June 7–9 | 4pm–8pm (June 7) | 10am–8pm (June 8–9)

June 7–9 | 4pm–8pm (June 7) | 10am–8pm (June 8–9) Location: Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi

Eid at Al Hosn and Manarat Al Saadiyat

Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity at Al Hosn and Manarat Al Saadiyat. Enjoy night markets under the stars, creative souqs blending Emirati culture with contemporary design, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Qasr Al Hosn fort includes giveaways and Eidiya for children, making it a memorable family outing!

Date and time: First day of Eid (June 6) 4pm to 8pm | June 7-8, 10am to 8pm

First day of Eid (June 6) 4pm to 8pm | June 7-8, 10am to 8pm Location: AlHosn and Manarat Al Saadiyat

4 – Live concerts in Al Ain

Get ready to turn up the volume! This Eid, Al Ain is hosting some epic concerts and performances that promise music, culture, and festive vibes.

Eid Concerts at Al Ain Convention Center

Date: June 7 and 8!

June 7 and 8! Location: Al Ain Convention Center

Two nights, four Arab superstars, endless vibes:

June 7 : Ayed & Aseel Hamim

: Ayed & Aseel Hamim June 8: Fouad Abdelwahed & Mahmoud Al Turk

Urban Crew at Bawadi Mall

Enjoy thrilling performances featuring acrobatics, synchronized dance, and high-energy stunts that’ll leave you breathless.

Date: June 6–14

June 6–14 Location: Bawadi Mall, Al Ain

CoComelon at Al Ain Mall

Bring the little ones for mascot meet-and-greets, balloon shows, creative kids’ workshops, and daily live shows with JJ and friends. Spend 200 AED or more for a chance to win a BAIC car!

Date: June 6–8

June 6–8 Location: Al Ain Mall

3 – Eid for foodies: Deals and brunches galore

Restaurants and hotels across Abu Dhabi are going all out with festive spreads, live entertainment, and exclusive Eid menus.

Brunches and Buffets you’ll love:

Festive Family Brunch | Grand Millennium Al Wahda | June 6 | 12:30–4pm

Eid Buffet Dinner | Radisson Blu Al Ain | June 6–7 | From 7pm

Live Entertainment & Brunch | Fairmont Bab Al Bahr | June 6–8 | 1–6pm

Grand Royal Eid Brunch | Royal M Hotel | June 6–8 | 1–4pm

Dinner Buffet | Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi | June 6–9 | 6:30–10:30pm

Eid Brunch | Printania, Royal Rose Abu Dhabi | June 7 | 12:30–3:30pm

Flame & Feast Brunch | Abu Dhabi Golf Resort | June 7 | 1–4:30pm

Lunch Buffet | New Seasons, City Seasons Al Hamra | Until June 15 | 12:30–3:30pm

2 – Special offers for families

Kids Go Free on Yas Island

Your fave family offer is back for Eid and running all summer long until 30 September! Book for 2 adults and up to 2 kids under 12 can:

Stay free at selected hotels or Otolo Homes

Play free at Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld & SeaWorld

Dine free on the hotel’s meal plan or via Kids Meal Vouchers

Abu Dhabi Kids Clubs Staycation Offer

From July–August 2025, book a 6-night staycation and let the little ones join daily activities while you unwind.

Unlock More with Abu Dhabi Pass

Get discounts on top attractions, desert safaris, cultural experiences and more! One pass, endless adventures.

1 – Unmissable family events

Disney Jr. Live!

A magical live show for the young (and young at heart!)

Date: June 6–8

: June 6–8 Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Kings & Queens of Africa Exhibition!

A powerful tribute to African royalty and heritage.

Date: Ongoing until June 8

: Ongoing until June 8 Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Are you in?

That’s just a taste of what’s happening this Eid in Abu Dhabi! Whether you’re celebrating with live music, shopping sprees or sunset majlises, one thing’s for sure—you’re making memories.

Eid Mubarak in advance! Head to Visit Abu Dhabi for even more events, deals, and surprises. See you out there!