5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Eid Al-Adha Festivities Across Abu Dhabi This Year!

Eid Al-Adha is coming up and the festive vibes are already in the air! If you’re in Abu Dhabi (or planning a trip), it’s time to get ready for a long weekend packed with fun, food, and family moments. Whether you’re all about the cultural vibes, here for the concerts, or just tracking down the best brunches (no judgment!), here’s why this Eid in Abu Dhabi is one for the books.
Grab your calendar… your Eid plans are about to get very full!
Eid is the perfect time to soak up some culture! From traditional crafts to interactive family experiences, these events offer a glimpse into the UAE’s rich heritage.
Immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Al Ain during Eid Al Adha. Explore historic sites adorned with traditional decorations, enjoy live performances, and participate in cultural activities that celebrate the spirit of Eid!
Discover the maritime heritage of Delma Island at the Delma Museum. During Eid, the museum offers special exhibitions and activities that highlight the island’s history and traditions!
Celebrate Eid with traditional Emirati hospitality at the House of Artisans. Enjoy a festive majlis setting with local dishes and sweets, participate in henna application sessions, and explore the Ajfa hairstyling corner for girls! There’s Eidiya giveaways too, making it extra special for little ones!
Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity at Al Hosn and Manarat Al Saadiyat. Enjoy night markets under the stars, creative souqs blending Emirati culture with contemporary design, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Qasr Al Hosn fort includes giveaways and Eidiya for children, making it a memorable family outing!
Get ready to turn up the volume! This Eid, Al Ain is hosting some epic concerts and performances that promise music, culture, and festive vibes.
Two nights, four Arab superstars, endless vibes:
Enjoy thrilling performances featuring acrobatics, synchronized dance, and high-energy stunts that’ll leave you breathless.
Bring the little ones for mascot meet-and-greets, balloon shows, creative kids’ workshops, and daily live shows with JJ and friends. Spend 200 AED or more for a chance to win a BAIC car!
Restaurants and hotels across Abu Dhabi are going all out with festive spreads, live entertainment, and exclusive Eid menus.
Festive Family Brunch | Grand Millennium Al Wahda | June 6 | 12:30–4pm
Eid Buffet Dinner | Radisson Blu Al Ain | June 6–7 | From 7pm
Live Entertainment & Brunch | Fairmont Bab Al Bahr | June 6–8 | 1–6pm
Grand Royal Eid Brunch | Royal M Hotel | June 6–8 | 1–4pm
Dinner Buffet | Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi | June 6–9 | 6:30–10:30pm
Eid Brunch | Printania, Royal Rose Abu Dhabi | June 7 | 12:30–3:30pm
Flame & Feast Brunch | Abu Dhabi Golf Resort | June 7 | 1–4:30pm
Lunch Buffet | New Seasons, City Seasons Al Hamra | Until June 15 | 12:30–3:30pm
Kids Go Free on Yas Island
Your fave family offer is back for Eid and running all summer long until 30 September! Book for 2 adults and up to 2 kids under 12 can:
Stay free at selected hotels or Otolo Homes
Play free at Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld & SeaWorld
Dine free on the hotel’s meal plan or via Kids Meal Vouchers
Abu Dhabi Kids Clubs Staycation Offer
From July–August 2025, book a 6-night staycation and let the little ones join daily activities while you unwind.
Unlock More with Abu Dhabi Pass
Get discounts on top attractions, desert safaris, cultural experiences and more! One pass, endless adventures.
Disney Jr. Live!
A magical live show for the young (and young at heart!)
Kings & Queens of Africa Exhibition!
A powerful tribute to African royalty and heritage.
That’s just a taste of what’s happening this Eid in Abu Dhabi! Whether you’re celebrating with live music, shopping sprees or sunset majlises, one thing’s for sure—you’re making memories.
Eid Mubarak in advance! Head to Visit Abu Dhabi for even more events, deals, and surprises. See you out there!
