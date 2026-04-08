“7/8 Chose To Stay!”: Community Hits Back At Financial Times Over Negative UAE Coverage

The UAE community is calling out the Financial Times for what many are describing as a “glass half empty” take on the country’s resilience.

In a recent article, the publication focused on a negative angle, reporting that “one in seven” British residents has left the UAE since the conflict with Iran began

However, residents were quick to flip the script, pointing out that the exact same statistic means the overwhelming majority (seven out of eight) have chosen to stay.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

People didn’t hold back in the comments and across social media, accusing the outlet of intentionally framing the data to fit a negative narrative.

The backlash serves as a major reality check for international media. Despite the headlines, the mood on the ground tells a different story: the UAE continues to prove its resilience.

From bustling malls to a thriving business sector, the community is making it clear that they feel safe, secure, and aren’t going anywhere.

ALSO READ: UAE Official, Anwar Gargash Says: “The UAE Triumphed In A War We Sincerely Sought To Avoid”

The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE’s Kept Calm And Resilient Through 2700+ Attacks