8 habits UAE residents unintentionally pick up from locals

The UAE is home to over 200 nationalities. With expats making up for most of the country’s population, it is beautiful to see people from so many different traditions, expressions, languages, and cultures coming together to call the Emirates their “second home”. But moving to any country means there is a high chance that the locals and their way of living will rub off on you. From language quirks to lifestyle shifts, expats unconsciously adopt several habits from the people they cross paths with day in and day out, be it at a grocery store or their workplace.

Whether they are living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or anywhere else in the UAE, here are some common habits expats pick up from locals — many of which stay with them even after they leave.

8. Using “Yallah Habibi” before even breathing

One of the most noticeable changes among expats is the casual use of Arabic expressions in daily conversation. These phrases aren’t just linguistic flair—they reflect a cultural awareness and respect that’s appreciated by locals.

From screaming “Yallla Habibi” when asking a friend to hurry up to go grab lunch, to ending the taxi ride with “Shukran” to greeting a cashier at the local grocery store with “Marhaba”, the list is truly endless! And the best part is these phrases come naturally to you and become a part of your everyday lingo without you even noticing it.

7. Following the rule book to a tee

The UAE places a high cultural value on modesty, respect, and no nonsense! Over time, expats internalise these values too. They realise wearing revealing clothes to a mall is just NOT DONE, swearing in public is frowned upon and loud arguments or PDA are a big NO. And before they know it, they become experts in differentiating between a tourist in Dubai and an expat!

The same goes for traffic laws. There is no messing around with safety measures in the UAE. Period. Expats are quick to follow road safety rules including wearing seatbelts, not running the red light nor talking on the phone while driving.

6. Embracing the peace that Friday brings

Not because it’s TGIF but because every Friday afternoon holds immense spiritual significance across the UAE. Expats soon come to realise that Friday is a meaningful day across the UAE. They become familiar with not running their bank or shopping errands right after noon, get used to long lunch plus prayer breaks at office, and learn to become patient with the traffic outside mosques.

5. Leaving your bag and wallet like it’s nobody’s business

Everywhere else in the world, you are guarding your valuables with your life! But here in the UAE, even expats are quick to leave their bag on the bench while playing with their children at the park, outside changing rooms while shopping for clothes and in the car. The feeling of freedom is truly unreal!

4. Realising it’s a must to own a car that screams luxury

UAE is like a showroom for the best cars! And expats start to spend a big part of their salaries on driving the latest models too – without even giving it a second thought. In a nutshell, it’s screaming ‘Dubai Bling’ as soon as you arrive.

And one more thing: Expats start using Google Maps and Waze even if it is just to go to their next-door neighbour!

3. Shopping spree with the girl gang ONLY where there are discounts

Sales all year long! Tourists are probably the only ones who pay the full price while shopping on vacation in the UAE. Expats are quick to follow in the footsteps of locals – it’s either buying whatever you need at a discounted cost or getting cashback via a loyalty programme or credit card. And within a year, every expat has learnt to be at the right place at the right time!

But the long-term goal for all expats has to be THIS right here:

2. Nocturnal schedule entering… but zero regrets

Dinner reservations past 9 PM, cycling around town at night, late coffee meet-ups, midnight shawarma cravings, and night beach hangs are SO normal! It takes two months of living in Dubai for expats to get accustomed to late-night hangs on weekdays, too. Simply because the vibrant nightlife is just #goals, and if you happen to sleep in, it’s major FOMO! Also, when it comes to Ramadan? Dressing up for a 4 AM ‘suhoor’ is almost like a fashion show, but expats are quick to blend into that festive life too…

1. Channelling Emirati energy with Karak and Arabic dates

Anytime, anywhere! Drinking Arabic Coffee (qahwa) or Karak chai is like drinking water literally. Expats who were never into caffeine find themselves addicted too! And it’s so hard to run away from it because it is everywhere you go. Government offices, car showrooms, social events, you name it… Keeping dates at home to offer guests unintentionally becomes a regular practice as well.

