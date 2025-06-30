90% Of Dubai And Sharjah Residents Say They Face Daily Traffic

There’s a special kind of bond formed between UAE residents… in traffic. It’s where we make eye contact with strangers in the next car, judge each other’s music taste at full volume, and rethink every life decision while waiting to inch forward. It’s also where podcasts are devoured, voice notes are recorded, and iced coffees go warm before we’ve even made it to the exit.

And if you’ve ever thought, “Wait, wasn’t this road fine last week?”—you’re not alone.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

A fresh new study is here to confirm what your morning commute already knows: traffic is a struggle felt by all

The study, commissioned by RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance, surveyed 1,021 UAE residents, and here’s what came out of it:

86% of UAE residents say they face traffic congestion.

80% say it’s worse than last year.

91% of Dubai residents feel the jam.

90% in Sharjah are right there with them.

So… yeah, it’s not just you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The report suggests that a major reason for this congestion is the sheer volume of cars

RTA revealed (sometime ago) that there are 3.5 million vehicles on Dubai roads during the day! That’s a 10% increase in just two years. Add in the fact that most offices and schools start at roughly the same time, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for bumper-to-bumper bonding.

Top traffic moments?

The classic morning work commute

The school run

And the afternoon rush home

Even quick errands, like a quick supermarket dash, now come with a side of “Why is there traffic here too?!”

And fun fact: Abu Dhabi was crowned king of congestion across all trip types, with Dubai right behind.

But hey, while traffic may test our patience, it’s also become a shared experience that unites us. Until flying cars show up or teleportation becomes a thing, we’ll just have to keep syncing our playlists, sipping our iced lattes (while they’re still cold), and leaving the house just a little earlier than we wanted to.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Travel Peak, 9.8K Millionaires, Rental Scam, Sheikh Hamdan Treats

READ NEXT: Dubai Metro Stations Now Have Resting Seats For Delivery Riders



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!