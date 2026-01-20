News

Someone Accidentally Listed A Bed Space For AED 99,000 Per Month

By

If you’ve ever been scrolling through social media, you’ve probably seen your fair share of wild posts. Whether it’s TikTok, Instagram, a random message, or… a listing for a bed space for AED 99,000 per month. Yes, you read that right.

A Reddit user shared the bizarre listing, and the internet absolutely lost it. The listing claimed the bed space was in Discovery Gardens, which already sounds normal enough… until you see the rest.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The “mediterranean” mystery

The listing also described the location as “mediterranean”, which had people even more confused. One commenter tried to calm everyone down with a sarcastic, “Guys it’s Mediterranean, relax. It all makes sense.”

Recommended

Rider Josh: From Homeless As A Teenager To Raising Hope For Kids Around The WorldRider Josh: From Homeless As A Teenager To Raising Hope For Kids Around The WorldTop 10 Food Trends Taking Over Dubai’s Scene In 2026!Top 10 Food Trends Taking Over Dubai’s Scene In 2026!Dubai Weighs In On The Beckham Family Feud After Brooklyn Beckham Breaks SilenceDubai Weighs In On The Beckham Family Feud After Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence

Yeah… no. Not really.

The comment section was pure comedy

The reactions kept coming, and honestly, they were the best part. People started throwing out their own “inclusions” to justify the price, like:

  • “It includes medical + life insurance.”
  • “The blanket is vintage, that’s why.”
  • “Does it include the bed sheets?”
  • “99,000 AED for a bed? This better be inside Burj Khalifa with a skyline view”

A typo… but a VERY expensive one

Obviously, it’s a typo. Someone probably meant AED 9,900 or AED 990, and accidentally added an extra zero (or two). But still, a AED 99,000 bed space is an expensive mistake, even for Dubai standards.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Yemen Exit, School Fees, IShowSpeed Dubai, Mounjaro & A Hero Doctor Tale

READ NEXT: IShowSpeed Is Coming To Dubai This Year!​

Post Views: 562

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service