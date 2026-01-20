Someone Accidentally Listed A Bed Space For AED 99,000 Per Month

If you’ve ever been scrolling through social media, you’ve probably seen your fair share of wild posts. Whether it’s TikTok, Instagram, a random message, or… a listing for a bed space for AED 99,000 per month. Yes, you read that right.

A Reddit user shared the bizarre listing, and the internet absolutely lost it. The listing claimed the bed space was in Discovery Gardens, which already sounds normal enough… until you see the rest.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The “mediterranean” mystery

The listing also described the location as “mediterranean”, which had people even more confused. One commenter tried to calm everyone down with a sarcastic, “Guys it’s Mediterranean, relax. It all makes sense.”

Yeah… no. Not really.

The comment section was pure comedy

The reactions kept coming, and honestly, they were the best part. People started throwing out their own “inclusions” to justify the price, like:

“It includes medical + life insurance.”

“The blanket is vintage, that’s why.”

“Does it include the bed sheets?”

“99,000 AED for a bed? This better be inside Burj Khalifa with a skyline view”

A typo… but a VERY expensive one

Obviously, it’s a typo. Someone probably meant AED 9,900 or AED 990, and accidentally added an extra zero (or two). But still, a AED 99,000 bed space is an expensive mistake, even for Dubai standards.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Yemen Exit, School Fees, IShowSpeed Dubai, Mounjaro & A Hero Doctor Tale

READ NEXT: IShowSpeed Is Coming To Dubai This Year!​