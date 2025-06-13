A Dubai Resident Collapsed After Chasing Down A Phone Thief In London

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
What was meant to be a regular day turned traumatic for Dubai-based blogger Shayma Sabry. In a split second, a biker snatched her phone, sending her into a panic-fueled chase that ended in collapse.
Shayma had just stepped out of an Uber in London when a man on a bike snatched her phone from her hand and sped off. Instinctively, she ran after him through the street, overwhelmed by shock and adrenaline. But the chase took a serious toll — Shayma collapsed and passed out. According to her, everything happened so fast that she couldn’t even get a good look at the thief, who was wearing a balaclava.
Thankfully, bystanders stepped in to help. She later filed a report. Though she’s now safe, Shayma describes the situation as “traumatizing” — one that could happen to anyone, anywhere.
If you’re heading to London or any busy city soon, Shayma’s story is a powerful reminder: back up your phone regularly and stay aware of your surroundings…
