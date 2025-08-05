A Dubai Restaurant Launches A Special Menu For Guests On Ozempic And Mounjaro

Got that post-jab tiny appetite? You’re not alone… and now, there’s a menu for that.

The Banc is serving up less (on purpose)

Downtown Dubai’s The Banc is changing the dining game with a brand-new menu made for guests on Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy. These prescribed meds, originally meant for type 2 diabetes, are now also used for weight loss. And they seriously curb your appetite.

People on these meds feel fuller longer, eat less, and sometimes can’t even look at a full plate without getting queasy.

So what’s on the tiny menu?

Scaled-down plates and mini cocktails. No more awkwardly pushing food around your plate or pretending you’re “saving room for dessert.” The vibe is: order what you actually feel like eating and still enjoy a nice night out.

Real talk: side effects are no joke

Let’s not forget, these jabs can come with side effects like nausea, bloating, burping, constipation, vomiting, and even more serious risks like thyroid issues.

DISCLAIMER: Lovin Dubai does NOT promote or endorse the incorrect use of these medications.

The Banc’s co-founder said:

Some diners don’t want to admit they’re on the jab. They’ll order a big spread, push food around their plate and hope someone else does the heavy lifting.

The funny thing is that half the table is probably doing the same thing – so you end up with too much food and unnecessary waste. Our approach makes it easier for everyone to eat the way they want, without the fuss.

No matter the appetite, dining should be easy and enjoyable…for everyone.

