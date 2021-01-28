Latest
A Husband Used His Wife's Credit Card To Pay For Girlfriend's Traffic Fines
When you get a notification on your phone that says a transaction was made to your credit card, you ought to worry. But when you report it and it opens up a can of secrets, that when you thank the bank.
A husband used his wife’s credit card to pay for his girlfriend’s traffic fines in Dubai
That’s one way to get caught.
The wife, who lives in Dubai, reported an unknown transaction made from her credit card, assuming it was hacked. Captain Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police stated that the police received the complaint about a hacker using a woman’s credit card to pay traffic fines.
The woman’s husband was having an affair with another woman who used the credit card to pay her traffic fines, not knowing the man was married. Later, police summoned the girlfriend for further investigation. It came as a surprise when she learned that the credit card belonged to her partner’s wife.
It was a strange case because the wife didn’t know that her husband used her credit card to pay his friend’s traffic fines. The friend didn’t know that he was married and the wife didn’t know that he had a girlfriend,”
Captain Al Shehi, said.
This was considered as a rare case for Colonel Saeed Al Hajiri, Director of Cyber-Crime Department at Dubai Police. He added that hacking the system and stealing card info can occur when bank customers use their credit cards on sketchy websites.