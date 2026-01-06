A Sports Car Was Caught Revving Loudly In A Residential Area

A video shared on Reddit has caught attention after showing a sports car revving loudly while driving through a residential area in Barsha 1 around 7pm. According to the original post, the driver kept looping the neighbourhood, with the user jokingly captioning it: “Someone give this guy some attention. Guy kept going around Barsha 1 at 7pm today probably thinking this is cool.”

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The internet had jokes

As expected, the comments section did not disappoint. Many Reddit users poked fun at the driver, with several suggesting the car was likely a rental being used to show off. Others called the behaviour embarrassing, especially given the time and location, pointing out that Barsha 1 is a busy residential area with families, pedestrians, and evening traffic.

Also, some commenters highlighted how loud exhausts tend to attract the opposite reaction than intended, with noise complaints and eye-rolls instead of admiration.

Loud cars can mean serious fines in Dubai

While the video sparked jokes online… it’s also serious. Vehicles that cause excessive noise can face fines of up to AED 2,000, along with 12 black points. In some cases, cars may also be impounded, with release fees reaching up to AED 10,000.

Dubai Police have expanded the use of noise radars and patrols across the city to crack down on modified exhausts, excessively loud engines, blaring music, and unnecessary honking, particularly in residential neighbourhoods and popular driving spots.

Noise limits are clearly set

Yes, the UAE has a noise limit of 95 decibels for vehicles. These regulations are in place to protect residents, especially during evenings and night-time hours, and to maintain peace and safety in busy communities.

A reminder for drivers

While flashy cars may turn heads on highways or tracks, revving loudly in residential areas often does the opposite. As many commenters pointed out, it is more likely to earn criticism, fines, or worse, than admiration.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Schools Return, Jumeirah Beach Closed, Farhana Bodi & Imane Belhabes

ALSO READ: A 16-Year Old Emirati-Italian Has Been Confirmed Among The Victims Of The Swiss NYE Fire