A Man in Dubai Has Been Jailed For 3 Years For Stealing Money From A Company’s Locker

A 48-year-old man has been put behind bars for breaking into an office and emptying the company’s locker. Three years of jail time and an AED 247,000 fine is his punishment.

The man was a part of an armed robbery at a tourism company office in Dubai

The culprit, along with five accomplices, was found guilty of entering a tourism company’s office, detaining two staff members, and stealing money from the company’s safe. According to Khaleej Times, the company owner reported that a man knocked on his office door and after he opened the door, six individuals stormed in.

The six men had knives in their possession too

The main accused threatened the owner with a large knife and demanded that he open the safe, while the others assaulted him and another employee. One of the assailants managed to take the key from the victim and opened the safe, stealing Dh247,000 before fleeing the scene with the rest of the group.

Dubai Police Criminal Investigation Department tracked the main suspect

The suspect was arrested in another emirate. During interrogation, he admitted his role in the robbery and claimed that the remaining suspects had forced him into participating in the robbery.

He said the five men had earlier stolen his mobile phone and personal documents and agreed to return them only if he assisted them in retrieving money allegedly owed by the company. He claimed he was asked to wear traditional Emirati attire to avoid suspicion and accompanied the others to the office.

The court rejected the defendant’s claims and found him guilty on three counts – robbery, unlawful detention, and criminal conspiracy.

