WATCH: A Mom Received Her Daughter’s PhD After She Passed Away

She couldn’t be there to receive it — but her mother stood in her place.

An entire auditorium rose to their feet in applause and respect as the late Nadia Ayman Nassif’s PhD was accepted by her grieving mother, in a moment that left many deeply moved. The degree was presented by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, making the tribute even more profound.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

A heartbreaking honor

Nadia Ayman Nassif had successfully completed her PhD at the University of Sharjah, a milestone that marked years of dedication and hard work. Tragically, she passed away before she could receive the recognition she so deeply deserved. At the university’s graduation ceremony, her mother stepped forward to accept the degree on her behalf.

As Nadia’s name was called and her mother took the stage, the entire hall stood in a powerful moment of solidarity and respect. It was a tribute not only to Nadia’s academic achievements but to the strength and love of a mother carrying her daughter’s legacy forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Her PhD was presented by the Crown Prince and the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah

The degree was handed to her mother by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, adding great significance to the emotional moment. Moreover, the gesture, paired with the standing ovation, served as a powerful reminder of the impact Nadia had made.

While Nadia could not be present, her memory and contribution live on through this honor. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Cheapest iPhone 17

READ NEXT: The iPhone 17 Price In The UAE Might Have You Packing For Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.