A Nightclub Door Manager In Dubai Is Coming Under Fire For Racist Behaviour

Dealing with derogatory behaviour of any kind can be beyond disturbing. No one should be made to feel inferior, or ‘not good enough’ on grounds of their ethnicity, race or culture. Period.

Hence, when an individual voices concerns about discriminatory remarks or misconduct – the complaint should be actioned immediately instead of being dismissed.

Of late, a nightclub in Dubai has come under fire for its racial misconduct towards people of colour. Indians, Africans, Filipinos and other Asian ethnicities have been denied entry on the basis of not dressing ‘elegantly enough’.

Online reviews of the club reveal that ‘particular’ customers have been denied entry for:

Wearing flats

Coming in late

The club running at ‘full’ capacity

NOT dressing elegantly enough

*These allegations have been made against one specific nightclub and aren’t the collective opinion on clubs in Dubai.*

Many customers are calling out the ‘lady at the entrance’ at the nightclub for her “aggressively rude” and “impolite” behaviour

“My group and I felt belittled that night”: a customer celebrating her birthday was refused entry and her table was given away for coming in late

“I came to the gate and [they] refused me and told me they’re full. I called the bar and told me it’s not full, no need [for] reservations, just come directly.”

The UAE has several laws in place that aim to prohibit discrimination and hatred on the basis of caste, race, religion or ethnic origin.

More info here.

To report any form of misconduct and discriminatory behaviour in Dubai, you can contact CDA on the toll-free number 8002121 or email at human_rights@cda.gov.ae. Contact the Ministry of Tolerance and Co-existence (Arabic only) in the UAE to share any discrimination issues or email at: info@tolerance.gov.ae.

