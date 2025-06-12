News

A Resident Spots H.H Sheikh Mohammed While Casually Shopping At Dubai Mall

By

Ever caught a glimpse of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum while out for a stroll? Well, this lucky Dubai resident did and those who missed out must be green with envy!

Sheikh Mohammed was spotted at Waitrose

H.H Sheikh Mohammed unknowingly gave a pleasant surprise to customers at a supermarket at Dubai Mall on Tuesday. He was seen roaming the aisles at Waitrose while other shoppers were swept off their feet… and let’s be real, who wouldn’t be starstruck!

 

Instagram users weigh in

Fans of the Dubai Ruler penned their thoughts on the viral video too. While some excited comments read, “Amazing,” and “Man of the people”, others expressed dismay at never having seen Sheikh Mohammed in reality. “My dream to wish his His Excellence in person,” wrote a user, with another adding, “6 years + in Dubai and never had the chance to see him💔💔 still hoping!”

Well, crossing paths with Sheikh Mohammed would be a big win indeed!

