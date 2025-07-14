A Restaurant Bill Of AED54,000 Was Covered By One Person In This Friends’ Group

If a friend willingly pays an AED54,000 bill at a restaurant, they are a keeper! It’s not just about having a big pocket but a large heart too.

A recent video featuring a group of Dubai residents went viral on social media

The friends can be seen dining at an upscale eatery in Downtown. As they argue over who will treat everyone for the night, the group decides to play the “bill game”. They gather around the table and each one of them puts their card in the box that has the receipt in it. They then close the box and shake it and the waiter is asked to pick a card at random. The winner? The friend whose card is selected by the waiter has to cover the whole bill for the night! And he does!

The video received mixed reactions on social media

While some wanted a friend like that in their life, others slammed the group for “showing off”. A comment read, “How can people spend that much money on one meal?” A user quipped, “He will not sleep for one month after paying that bill!” A few more replies were funny too. One asked, “Did they buy a restaurant in Deira too?” Another is desperately waiting for a pal like this one! They commented, “Where can I find a friend like this? Mine just ask me to party with them.”

Covering bills at restaurants is something our generous Crown Prince of Dubai loves to do as well

Dubai residents are clearly learning from the best! And that is everyone’s favourite Fazza. Just a few weeks ago, a video went viral after a woman shared a sweet story about His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. She was at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall when he came for lunch… and he paid the bill for every single person there!

The woman said the total bill was around AED 25,000 to AED 30,000. Fazza quietly covered it all, leaving diners surprised and happy. People online loved hearing about his generous act. Fazza is known for being down-to-earth and caring about people in Dubai. This small but kind act shows how leaders can spread kindness in everyday life and be an inspiration for others to follow.

