A Study Found 1 In Every 2.58 People In The UAE Downloaded A VPN In Six Months

According to a recent global study by Atlas VPN, UAE has the highest number of VPN (Virtual Private Network) downloads in the world for the first half of 2020.

A report published by the Atlas VPN also found that one out of every 2.58 people use a VPN service in the UAE with a population of 9.89 million.

The remaining top five countries with the highest number of downloads was Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Private individuals should only use legal VPN services or stand at a risk of facing millions of dirhams in fines.

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) had earlier said that VPN may be used by companies, institutions and banks for internal purposes.

“The usage of VPN in the UAE is not illegal if it is used as per the guidelines of the UAE government and TRA,” said Ashish Mehta, senior lawyer, founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates.

However Article 1 of the Amended UAE Cyber Law states that using a “fraudulent computer network protocol address by using a false address or a third-party address by any other means for the purpose of committing a crime or preventing its discovery” is punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine of Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.