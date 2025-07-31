A UAE Resident Has Filed For An AED 1 BILLION Divorce Settlement

The couple has been married for over 20 years. They parted ways in April this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The 39-year-old woman and her husband have lived in the Emirates for over 18 years and have raised five children together. “While the details of the claim are private, the size of the award being sought reflects the scale of the family’s wealth,” said Byron James, partner at Expatriate Law, who represents the woman at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, according to Khaleej Times.

The woman, who goes by the name AM, shared she has complete faith in UAE’s judicial system

“I have a deep and unwavering belief in the UAE’s judicial system,” she shared. AM’s children were born and raised in the UAE. She expressed deep love and respect for the country and its legal system. Byron added the significance of the case is not in the potential payout but what it represents.

The AED 1 billion claim does not include child support

“The UAE’s family court system is now being seen as efficient, sophisticated, technology-focused but deeply human, all qualities that are becoming increasingly important to clients at the very top end of the global spectrum,” mentioned Byron.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has processed more than 43,000 civil marriage applications since its founding, including over 10,000 in the first half of 2025 alone. Nearly 20% of the applicants are tourists, as per The National.