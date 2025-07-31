A UAE Resident Has Filed For An AED 1 BILLION Divorce Settlement

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
In what could become a landmark case in the UAE, a longtime resident has filed for an AED 1 billion divorce settlement at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
The couple has been married for over 20 years. They parted ways in April this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The 39-year-old woman and her husband have lived in the Emirates for over 18 years and have raised five children together. “While the details of the claim are private, the size of the award being sought reflects the scale of the family’s wealth,” said Byron James, partner at Expatriate Law, who represents the woman at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, according to Khaleej Times.
“I have a deep and unwavering belief in the UAE’s judicial system,” she shared. AM’s children were born and raised in the UAE. She expressed deep love and respect for the country and its legal system. Byron added the significance of the case is not in the potential payout but what it represents.
View this post on Instagram
“The UAE’s family court system is now being seen as efficient, sophisticated, technology-focused but deeply human, all qualities that are becoming increasingly important to clients at the very top end of the global spectrum,” mentioned Byron.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has processed more than 43,000 civil marriage applications since its founding, including over 10,000 in the first half of 2025 alone. Nearly 20% of the applicants are tourists, as per The National.
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service