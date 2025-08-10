A US-Based Group Is Urging Sephora To Drop Dubai Entrepreneur Huda’s Brand

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
A US-based group is calling on beauty retailer Sephora to end its partnership with Dubai entrepreneur Huda Kattan’s cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, following a social media post.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
The group, Stop Antisemitism, launched the campaign after Kattan shared, and later deleted, a video that talks about a conspiracy theory that Israel was behind several major global conflicts, including World War I, World War II, the September 11 attacks, and the October 7.
View this post on Instagram
A CNN correspondent shared Sephora’s alleged response, in which the retailer said it was “reviewing this issue internally.”
The incident has sparked debate online. Sephora’s Instagram comments are full of Huda supporters!
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: Instagram Rolls Out New Location-Sharing Feature, Here’s How Dubai Residents Are Reacting
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service