A US-Based Group Is Urging Sephora To Drop Dubai Entrepreneur Huda’s Brand

A US-based group is calling on beauty retailer Sephora to end its partnership with Dubai entrepreneur Huda Kattan’s cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, following a social media post.

The group, Stop Antisemitism, launched the campaign after Kattan shared, and later deleted, a video that talks about a conspiracy theory that Israel was behind several major global conflicts, including World War I, World War II, the September 11 attacks, and the October 7.

In a follow-up statement, Kattan defended her video, saying her comments were aimed at the Israeli state, not Jewish people. She stressed that she does not condone hate in any form

A CNN correspondent shared Sephora’s alleged response, in which the retailer said it was “reviewing this issue internally.”

The incident has sparked debate online. Sephora’s Instagram comments are full of Huda supporters!

