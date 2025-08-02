News

Dubai YouTuber AboFalah Was Stranded In Europe For 55 Days After Losing His Passport

What was supposed to be a fun Euro trip turned into a whole mission for Dubai content creator AboFalah.

After his passport got stolen in France, he found himself stranded in Europe for nearly two months… 55 days, to be exact.

Everything kept disappearing… quiet literally

In a thread that had people both laughing and sympathizing, he broke down what went down in each country:

  • France: passport and watch, gone
  • Italy: headphones, gone
  • London: phone, also gone
  • Germany: “Just arrived… what’s left for them to steal?”

Tough scenes.

“Used to the security of our Arab homeland”

Reflecting on the chaos, he tweeted how he missed the safety and security of the Arab world. And honestly? Many could relate. Travel is fun, but the comfort of home hits different.

His PSA? Don’t lose your passport

AboFalah used his platform to share some solid advice: keep your passport safe, especially if it’s your backup one. If it does go missing, hit up the company that issued it or go to your embassy if it’s your main passport.

& back in the sky at last… After 55 days, the YouTuber finally got his new passport and posted: “I’m finally free as a bird today. Thank God always and forever.”

Who’s AboFalah?

Hassan Suleiman, AKA AboFalah, is a Kuwaiti YouTuber based in Dubai who rose to fame through gaming streams, reaction videos, and wild challenge content. With over 50 million subscribers, he’s now one of the most-followed Arabic creators on YouTube and a familiar name across the region.

 

