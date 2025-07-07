News

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season Is Wrapping Up But Bill Burr Is Still Set To Bring The House Down

By

If you haven’t heard of this Emmy and Grammy nominee, famed for his razor-sharp wit and fearless comedy, then seriously—where have you been?

Bill Burr is closing out Abu Dhabi Comedy Season with a bang on Saturday, 12 July 2025, at Etihad Arena, and this is the show you don’t want to miss

For over 15 years, Burr has been a force in comedy — headlining Netflix hits, making history on Broadway, launching iconic podcasts, and casually rewriting the rules of stand-up.

Last year alone, he directed and starred in Old Dads (Netflix’s #1 film two weeks in a row), became the first comedian to perform at Athens’ historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus, and even made a guest appearance in the hit series The Mandalorian…proving there’s nothing he can’t do.

Recommended

AED165 million Worth Of Dubai Chocolate Was Sold At The AirportAED165 million Worth Of Dubai Chocolate Was Sold At The AirportEmirati Community Mourns Raziqa Al Taresh: The First Female Emirati Media PersonalityEmirati Community Mourns Raziqa Al Taresh: The First Female Emirati Media PersonalityWATCH: Emirati Royal H.H Sheikh Rashed Stopped By A Young Boy’s Project To Show His SupportWATCH: Emirati Royal H.H Sheikh Rashed Stopped By A Young Boy’s Project To Show His Support

And now, he’s headed to Abu Dhabi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill Burr (@wilfredburr)

This year’s Comedy Season has already been massive

With names like Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Gad Elmaleh, and Michael McIntyre lighting up stages for months, the city has truly cemented itself as a global hub for comedy. Just last week, over 12,500 fans packed in for Dave Chappelle’s show!

But it’s not over yet.

Bill Burr is your final chance to catch world-class comedy before the curtain falls on Abu Dhabi Comedy Season — and with limited tickets still available at LiveNation.me, this one’s going fast.

Important bits

When: July 12, Doors open at 6pm
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island
Price: starting at AED 275, book here!

Post Views: 193
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service