Abu Dhabi Police Detains Family Members And Fines Guests For Attending A Wedding Party Violating COVID-19 Regulations
Abu Dhabi Police seized a wedding that took place in the capital and detained three people for hosting a grand wedding celebration at their home in violation of the preventative COVID-19 guidelines.
According to Abu Dhabi Police announcement, the groom, his father and father-in-law have been referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution department – where legal action will taken on them for breaching the preventative measures against COVID-19.
Guests who attended the wedding will also face legal action and face fines up to AED 5,000.
Abu Dhabi Police is reminding all UAE residents that there’s an AED 10,000 fine for those who organise social gatherings and events, while attendees are fined AED 5,000
The public is still being asked to refrain from any and all ‘large’ public and private gatherings, to limit the spread of the novel virus.
Abu Dhabi gov has called on the public to cooperate in reporting any gatherings or violations of COVID-19 instructions issued by officials and to quickly communicate with (Aman Service) on the toll-free number 8002626, text 2828 or email Aman@adpolice.gov.ae.
Residents are being reminded to follow precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing a face mask to maintain their health & safety when out in public!
