An Abuse Survivor Is Looking to Reconnect With The Woman Who Helped Her Escape From Her Husband

*TRIGGER WARNING*

After escaping an abusive husband, K.R is now hoping to reconnect with the stranger who became her lifeline.

What happened?

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, a woman, identified only by her initials K.R for safety, shared her story of survival. The Sharjah-based survivor opened up about the harrowing abuse she endured at the hands of her husband, who repeatedly beat her, forced pills into her mouth, and tried to silence her pain. “No one managed to help,” she wrote.

Until one night, everything changed.

A barefoot escape to safety

K.R described the moment she escaped to a gas station. She was barefoot. Her clothes were torn. Her husband shouted at onlookers, claiming she was “mentally unstable” to prevent anyone from stepping in.

But someone did.

Out of the crowd, one woman stepped forward, a TRUE hero. Accompanied by her two daughters, she approached K.R with kindness and compassion. She offered her water, food, slippers, and, most importantly, safety. “She looked at me like I was human again,” K.R wrote. The woman didn’t stop there, she called the police and made sure K.R was protected.

Now, she’s trying to find her angel

A year has passed, but K.R has never forgotten the woman who changed her life that night. “You were a stranger, but you became my shelter,” K.R wrote, explaining that every time she remembers the woman, she donates to charity in her name.

Help her reconnect

K.R is now hoping to reconnect with the woman who saved her. She wants to say thank you. To remind her that her act of kindness didn’t just help, it gave someone a second chance at life.

If you think you know who this woman is, or you believe you can help, please DM Lovin Dubai, and we’ll pass your message directly to K.R. Let’s help her find the hero who gave her hope when she had none.

