The Adesanya-Costa Beef Is REAL As The Two Get Into A Heated Brawl Ahead Of The UFC Abu Dhabi Title Clash

Undefeated MMA stars Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa put their feud on full display ahead of their highly anticipated grudge match on Sunday’s headline middleweight title clash at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

Brewing feud, undefeated MMA stars, highly anticipated fight, title clash… all the elements are in place to deem this match as the ‘Fight of the Year’.

The two heated fighters, Adesanya and Costa had to be pulled apart on Friday, September 25 during their final media meeting before the big match on Sunday.

In a brief face-off, Costa riled up the UFC Middleweight Champ, Adesanya, by throwing a white belt towards him! A triggered Adesanya was quick to grab it and fling it right back at his Brazilian UFC rival

All the while hurling some heated words at Costa.

Fighters for the vacant belt were then separated by UFC president Dana White before the security nearby rushed to hold back the two undefeated MMA champs.