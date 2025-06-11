Top 10 Indoor Activities In Dubai That Adults Will Love

It’s that awkward season where your group chat’s full of “So… what’s the plan?” and absolutely no plans. Everyone’s tired of malls, brunches…

But… don’t worry. This list of adult indoor activities might just save your social life. You’re welcome.

10. Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is basically the grown-up playground you didn’t know you needed. Think neon-lit bowling lanes, old-school arcade games like Pac-Man, VR adventures, pool, shuffleboard, and even live DJs to keep the vibes high. It’s all set in a cool, industrial space on Bluewaters with tacos, cocktails, and enough fun.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Price: Bowling from AED 75 per person for one game – arcade games vary

9. Chaos Karts

This is Mario Kart—but in real life and way more intense. Race through a glowing AR track, collect gems, dodge virtual bananas, and try not to crash into your friends (don’t worry, the tech’s got your back). It’s 20 minutes of pure chaos and laughs, perfect for squad nights or competitive date energy.

Location: Al Quoz

Price: From AED 179 for a 20-minute session

8. Swingers Crazy Golf

This is not your childhood mini-golf — it’s golf with beats and burgers. Think windmills, wild loops, and cheeky obstacles across three crazy courses, all set in a massive, adults-only playground. Add craft cocktails, DJs, and Bluewaters views, and you’ve got the ultimate night out with a competitive twist.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Price: From AED 80

7. Tiger Strikes

This is where glow-in-the-dark bowling meets AR cricket, digital darts, and pool — basically, game night got a neon makeover. It’s adults-only, buzzing with energy, and perfect for when your group chat can’t decide between sports or just hanging out.

Location: Megaplex Dubai Grand Hyatt – Umm Hurair 2

Price: Activities from AED 30 – Bowling from AED 100 per lane

6. Ski Dubai

A classic, and nope you’re never TOO old for it. The ultimate icy escape when you’re over the desert heat. With real snow, slopes for every skill level (yes, even a black diamond run), and even a zipline cutting across the snowy park, it’s the closest thing to a winter holiday without leaving Dubai.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Price: Snow park access from AED 200; ski slope passes from AED 350

5. Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai is where adults can swap brunches for an underwater adventure — in the world’s deepest pool, no less. At 60 meters deep, you’ll explore a sunken city complete with abandoned cars and graffiti walls, like diving into a real-life movie set. If you’re certified or a curious beginner, it’s a one-of-a-kind indoor thrill you’ll definitely want on your Dubai bucket list.

Location: Nad Al Sheba

Price: Snorkeling from AED 400, scuba diving from AED 1,000

4. AYA Universe

It’s a massive 40,000 sq ft digital art park that takes you on a wild, futuristic journey. You’ll explore 12 trippy zones filled with glowing gardens, mirrors, and starry spaces that react as you move. Expect rivers of light, cosmic visuals, and some seriously cool photo ops. It’s a mix of art, tech, and sound that feels both calming and exciting. Perfect for a fun night out with friends or a date—and after 7 PM, it’s adults-only, so the vibe stays chill.

Location: Wafi City

Price: Tickets from AED 99

3. The Smash Room

Need to blow off some steam? Head to The Smash Room in Al Quoz, where you can smash old TVs, plates, and furniture in a safe, soundproof space. Gear up, grab a bat or crowbar, and let it all out. They’ve got solo and group packages, plus paint-splashing add-ons if you’re feeling artsy.

Location: Umm Suqeim St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4

Price: From AED 69 for a solo session; group packages available

2. RollDXB

RollDXB in Dubai Maritime City is the UAE’s first indoor roller disco, and it’s all about good vibes. Skate under disco balls and neon lights to live DJ sets—from retro hits to themed nights like ’90s or Bollywood. New to skating? They’ve got lessons. Hungry after? Grab burgers and cocktails at the mezzanine restaurant. It’s a fun, nostalgic night out, especially on Ladies’ Night Wednesdays.

Location: Shed 3, Marina Cubes St, Port Rashid

Price: From AED 75

1. NoWayOut Escape Rooms

This is where you go when you want to test your brain and have fun doing it. Their escape rooms are packed with cool themes—think horror, fantasy (like the Wizard’s Lair), or thrillers—with clever puzzles and high-tech setups. Grab a group of 2–6 and race against the clock for 60 minutes of mystery and teamwork. After escaping (or not), you can chill in the lounge with snacks and board games to keep the good vibes going.

Location: JLT, City Walk, Umm Al Sheif

Price: Depending on the group size

