Dubai Is Allocating AED 10 Million To Support Families Struggling With Rent

Dubai has launched a new initiative, ‘Sitr’, committing AED 10 million to support families struggling with rent. The move comes as rental costs continue to rise across the city.

What’s Sitr and who’s behind it?

‘Sitr’ has been introduced by the Rental Disputes Center (RDC) in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment. The initiative backs the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, helping families stay stable and communities stay strong across Dubai.

The RDC works with key stakeholders to make sure support reaches those who need it most. They assess social circumstances, outstanding liabilities, income, past payment history, and verified documents to deliver aid fairly and transparently.

How this initiative will help on the ground

The AED 10 million fund is expected to make a wide-reaching impact. Through ‘Sitr’, authorities plan to help release 111 tenants detained over rental-related cases. The initiative will also work to settle 187 enforcement cases and provide direct support to 232 eligible families struggling with rental obligations.

The program will focus on resolving financial liabilities and easing disputes between landlords and tenants. It will also help the Rental Disputes Center close enforcement files.

Good news for many!

With rents rising across Dubai and the wider UAE over the past few years, housing has become a bigger consideration for many families. Rent takes up a noticeable portion of monthly expenses for some.

So yes, initiatives like ‘Sitr’ aim to offer timely support, helping families stay on track while reinforcing Dubai’s focus on stability, community wellbeing, and long-term livability.

