AED165 million Worth Of Dubai Chocolate Was Sold At The Airport

Imagine rushing to your gate at Dubai International, passport in one hand, boarding pass in the other, and suddenly you spot it! A wall of chocolate stares you down at Duty Free. Resistance? Futile. You’re not alone.

In just the first half of 2025, Dubai Duty Free sold AED165 million worth of chocolate

That’s a whole lot of cocoa-fuelled impulse buys and “Dubai Chocolate” souvenirs to bring back to your friends. Dubai Duty Free CEO Ramesh Cidambi told Dubai Eye that chocolate is flying off the shelves (literally).

A jaw-dropping 2.5 million chocolate bars were sold in 6 months, and these aren’t just any chocolates

We’re talking proudly homegrown UAE brands like L’ocali, FIX, Bateel, Al Nassma, Samha, and of course, I Love Dubai.

Here’s the tastiest bit: 40% of all confectionery sold at Dubai Duty Free is made right here in the UAE. That means every time someone grabs a camel milk chocolate bar (looking at you, Al Nassma) or a luxe date-stuffed bite from Bateel, they’re not just getting a sugar rush; they’re supporting local businesses and giving the economy a boost.

So next time you’re at the airport and feel that chocolate craving kick in, know this: you’re not just indulging. You’re participating in a AED165 million sweet success story. And frankly, that’s the kind of guilt-free snacking we can all get behind.

