Dubai’s New AI Cameras Can Fine You AED 500 For Littering

Ever wondered how Dubai stays so clean?

Dubai is known for its spotless streets, sparkling public spaces, and well-maintained residential areas. And now, the city is taking cleanliness to the next level with a high-tech twist.

Dubai has started trialling AI-powered smart cameras to catch people littering in public spaces. The goal is to keep Dubai’s streets looking spotless and maintain its reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

Smart cameras on the move

According to the Dubai Municipality, these smart cameras will be installed on a number of waste collection and transportation vehicles. This means they’re not just keeping an eye on static spots. They’re patrolling the streets, scanning for litter in real time, and helping authorities spot violations faster than ever.

Don’t mess with littering

The municipality reminded residents that improperly disposing of furniture, bulky waste, or littering can result in fines of AED 500. With these smart cameras, it’s harder than ever to get away with leaving trash in public areas.

Part of a bigger plan: smart waste management

This initiative is part of Dubai’s “Smart Waste Management” framework, designed to improve monitoring of cleanliness across roads, parks, and residential areas. The system can quickly identify illegal dumping hotspots and allows field teams to act fast based on real-time data from the cameras.

Essentially, it’s all about keeping Dubai clean, responding to issues faster, and making sure everyone enjoys safe, hygienic public spaces. While also discouraging careless behavior.

