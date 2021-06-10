Al Baik Is Opening In Dubai This Weekend!

It’s happening! The one you’ve been waiting for, the one you’ve been dreaming about, one of the most famous fast food joints in the REGION, Al Baik, is opening in Dubai! Al Baik is a famous broasted chicken joint from Saudi. When it opened for the first time in Dammam, Saudi, footage of the queues out the door went viral. In 2020 it opened its first restaurant outside of Saudi (in Bahrain) and so, tbh it was only a question of time before it expanded to the UAE. So we can now happily announce Al Baik is opening at a food court in Dubai Mall this weekend. Al Baik will open its first UAE branch in Dubai Mall – fancy! Image for illustration purposes only

The rumours are true, the restaurant will open in Dubai this weekend Following success in Bahrain, one of the region’s most popular food joints (which boasts 120 branches to its name) is expected to open a number of branches across the UAE. The menu wil feature the famous fried chicken, seafood, veggie options and fries. Keep up to date with all things AL Baik here. Al Baik is coming to the UAE and there will be no chill

