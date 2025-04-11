Ambassador Alison Milton Celebrates 50 Years Of UAE-Ireland Relations And Beyond

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
In a special episode marking a golden milestone, Her Excellency Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, joins the Lovin Dubai Show to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the UAE. From deep cultural ties to booming trade, Ambassador Milton gives listeners and viewers an inside look at a friendship that’s grown stronger with each passing year.
“I don’t know of any other country on Earth where 200 nationalities coexist in such a positive and collaborative way,” said Ambassador Milton. “The UAE is a place of real opportunity, and Irish people are thriving here across so many sectors,” She added.
Here’s what you’ll get from the episode:
This episode is a beautiful blend of diplomacy, cultural celebration, and vision for the future—don’t miss it!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service