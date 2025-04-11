Ambassador Alison Milton Celebrates 50 Years Of UAE-Ireland Relations And Beyond

Ambassador Alison Milton reflects on 50 years of UAE-Ireland friendship and the bright future ahead

In a special episode marking a golden milestone, Her Excellency Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, joins the Lovin Dubai Show to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the UAE. From deep cultural ties to booming trade, Ambassador Milton gives listeners and viewers an inside look at a friendship that’s grown stronger with each passing year.

“I don’t know of any other country on Earth where 200 nationalities coexist in such a positive and collaborative way,” said Ambassador Milton. “The UAE is a place of real opportunity, and Irish people are thriving here across so many sectors,” She added.

Here’s what you’ll get from the episode:

A look back at how it all started—how Ireland and the UAE kicked off their diplomatic journey in 1975 How Ireland has played a role in the UAE’s growth story and vice versa Why the UAE is becoming a hotspot for Irish talent and entrepreneurs How Ireland celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day during Ramadan with unity, respect, and joy

This episode is a beautiful blend of diplomacy, cultural celebration, and vision for the future—don’t miss it!

WATCH NOW: 50 Years Strong – Ambassador Alison Milton on the UAE-Ireland Partnership