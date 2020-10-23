An Animal Welfare Group Is Reminding ALL To Be Responsible Pet Parents And Get Their Pet's Microchips Registered 

This is so important. When you decide to bring home a pet, you’re not just getting a temporary cuddle buddy!! You’re adding another member to your family and with that, you take up all the responsibilities that come along as to ensure your pet’s full safety and wellbeing. As a pet parent, it is your DUTY to get your pet microchipped or (if circumstances don’t allow you to keep them anymore) to hand them over to a loving home instead of leaving them in the cold to fend for themselves! Yanni Animal Welfare group (YAW_adopt_foster) recently shared the story of an abandoned/lost ginger Persian cat and it shows just how irresponsible some pet parents can get!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAW_adopt_foster (@yaw_adopt_foster) on Oct 22, 2020 at 2:55am PDT

The HOME CAT that was found disorientated and dodging cars in the middle of the road was rescued by the YAW group and was immediately fed and taken to the vet for a checkup

At the clinic, the team discovered that the cat’s microchip was NOT registered, thus they could not track down the owners and instead decided to find the sweet furball another loving and caring home

Pets are family. Pets are for life. YAW is urging all pet parents to become responsible and get their microchips registered, so in the case your pet goes missing, they can be easily tracked back to you. Lucky for this ginger Persian cat, he was rescued and given a loving home. But other animals don’t get so lucky.