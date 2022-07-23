د . إAEDSRر . س

An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Just Hit South Iran And It Was Felt In UAE

A Magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported by National Center of Meteorology on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at 8pm in South Iran. The tremors were felt by the residents, but there was no effect in UAE. There have been no casualties reported as of now.

UAE residents felt it

There were numerous reports from UAE residents saying they felt the earthquake.

UAE residents took to social media

Don’t not worry

It was reported that NCM stated that UAE residents need not worry about earthquakes as the buildings in the country are built to sustain these effects.

This is not the first one

This earthquake is another edition to the series of earthquakes that Iran has been suffering. The last one occurred on July 2.

