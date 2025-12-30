Dubai Pays Tribute After Two Members Of Boxer Anthony Joshua’s Team Die In A Tragic Car Crash

Tributes are pouring in from Dubai following the tragic deaths of two close team members of heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a car crash in Nigeria earlier this week.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

What happened?

According to reports, the accident took place on Monday in Ogun State, Nigeria, at around 11am local time. Anthony Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV as part of a two-vehicle convoy when the car collided with a truck on a busy highway.

Joshua, 36, was seated in the rear of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. Police confirmed he was taken to a local hospital and later reported to be in stable condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Victims identified

Two people tragically lost their lives at the scene. They were identified as:

Sina Ghami, Joshua’s long-time strength and conditioning coach

Latif “Latz” Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer

Both men had worked closely with the boxer for years and were considered key members of his inner circle.

Authorities confirmed that Joshua sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was able to stand and walk following the crash. The boxer, who is of Nigerian heritage, was reportedly holidaying in the country shortly after his recent victory over Jake Paul on December 19, 2025.

An official spokesperson for Anthony Joshua has confirmed the deaths of Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, following the road traffic accident in Nigeria. Ayodele was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, while Ghami served as his sport and exercise rehabilitation coach.… pic.twitter.com/VkxEKOunxv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 29, 2025

Dubai figures share tributes

Following the news, several Dubai-based public figures shared tributes online.

Entrepreneur Rashed Belhasa posted a heartfelt Instagram Story featuring Anthony Joshua alongside the two men who passed away. Entrepreneur Fadie Musallet and athlete Zayn Ali Salman also shared tribute posts, expressing condolences and remembrance.

A community in mourning

The loss has deeply affected those close to Joshua, as well as fans and members of the sports community across the UAE and beyond.

May they rest in peace.

The Lovin Dubai Show : Dubai’s Education Law, Free Parking & Karen Wazen

READ NEXT: New Year’s Eve At Atlantis The Royal Costs AED 140,000