An Indian Woman From Kerala Was Found Dead In The UAE On Her Birthday

*TRIGGER WARNING*

A 30-year-old Indian woman from Kerala, Athulya Sekhar, was found dead in her Sharjah apartment on her birthday. A day that was supposed to mark a new beginning. It was also her first day at a new job.

A birthday that turned tragic

Athulya’s death has shaken her family and community. Her mother filed a police complaint in India, accusing Athulya’s husband of brutally assaulting her between July 18 and 19. The alleged abuse included strangling, kicking her in the stomach, and hitting her with a plate.

“I did it out of love”

Athulya’s husband reportedly admitted to the assault, claiming he did it “out of love.” “I did when I was drunk. But not every day,” he said, according to The News Minute.

Athulya’s family shared that she had endured years of physical and mental abuse. Even though they gave a bike and 43 sovereigns of gold during her marriage in 2014, the harassment allegedly continued.

They said she was never allowed to return home… but she stayed in the marriage for the sake of her 10-year-old daughter.

Legal action in India

Police in Thekkumbhagam, Kerala, have registered a case against Athulya’s husband under several serious charges, including:

Abetment of suicide

Causing grievous hurt with a weapon

Wrongful confinement

Cruelty by husband or relatives

He has also been charged under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which penalize dowry demands and acceptance.

If you’re facing abuse in the UAE…

Help is available. Don’t stay silent.

Police or Emergency: Call 999 or visit the nearest station

Dubai Foundation for Women & Children: Call 800111 (24/7 helpline)

Ministry of Community Development (Hotline: 800623 / Email: cpu@mocd.gov.ae)

These services offer protection, counseling, and legal support.

May her beautiful soul rest in peace.

