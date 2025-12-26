New Year’s Eve At Atlantis The Royal Costs AED 140,000

If you thought Dubai couldn’t outdo itself for New Year’s Eve, Atlantis The Royal just raised the bar… WAY UP.

Celebrating NYE at the ultra-luxury resort comes with a jaw-dropping price of AED 140,000 for the night.

But that’s not even the full story.

There’s a 5-night minimum stay (no exceptions)

To ring in New Year’s Eve at Atlantis The Royal, guests must book at least five nights, before or after December 31. That means you can’t just pop in for the fireworks, you’re committing to a full luxury stay. And yes, the price reflects that. BOUJJIEEE!

Adding to the hype, Atlantis The Royal is also hosting a Maroon 5 gala dinner on New Year’s Eve. It’s currently sold out, but staying at the resort means there’s a real chance you might spot the iconic band around the property… or casually realize they’re your neighbors for the night.

But how much does it actually cost?

For UAE residents, booking the Horizon Penthouse for the required five nights comes to a total of AED 687,047.

For context:

A regular night at Atlantis The Royal (like December 26) costs around AED 6,165

NYE pricing is roughly 10.6x higher than standard rates

Dubai NYE math hits different.

What you get for AED 687K+

The Horizon Penthouse is one of the most exclusive stays in the city, and it comes fully loaded.

Here’s what’s included:

A private pool overlooking the horizon

Hollywood-style interiors designed for entertaining

Personal butler service

Daily Royal Club Lounge access

Daily breakfast (room service or all-day dining)

A complimentary Mercedes V-Class airport transfer (fits 7 passengers + luggage)

+ waaay more. Basically, luxury doesn’t clock out for five days straight.

Is it worth it?

If your idea of New Year’s Eve includes skyline views, private pools, fireworks, and zero compromises… this is the ultimate Dubai flex. It’s a full-blown luxury experience designed for those who want NYE done extra.

For everyone else? Watching the fireworks from afar suddenly feels very budget-friendly.

