Barari Gate Is Coming to Majan And It’s Bringing A New Kind Of Living With It!

Dubai’s property scene doesn’t slow down, and they keep raising the standards at every go.

Case in point: Barari Gate, a brand-new mixed-use residential development by ADE Properties, rising right next to the ever-green Al Barari. And yes, it’s very much THE one to watch for.

It isn’t just another building going up, and here’s why.

Barari Gate is positioning itself as a quality-led community that blends smart design, wellness-focused living and realistic pricing – a combo that today’s buyers are constantly on the look out for and finding it harder to find.

A prime spot next to Al Barari

Location-wise, Barari Gate ticks an important box. It’s set in Majan, one of Dubai’s growing residential districts, and sits adjacent to Al Barari, known for its lush landscapes and low-density living.

That means residents get the calm, green-adjacent vibe without the usual price tag that makes you go “WHAAAA-!?”.

Plus, Majan’s connectivity to major roads makes getting around Dubai straightforward. It’s ideal for both end-users as well as investors keeping long-term growth in mind.

What’s Inside: Homes, retail and more

Barari Gate is a mixed-use development, which means it’s designed for convenience, not just the aesthetics (which btw it effortlessly ticks off).

The project will feature 274 residential units, along with curated retail spaces within the building. So you’ve got your everyday essentials, lifestyle spots and services just an elevator ride away.

The kind of detail that quietly upgrades daily life.

Some of the apartments even come with private pools, a feature everyone’s been starting to lean towards but usually reserved for much much higher price points. It’s a bold touch, and one that instantly sets the development apart in this area.

Wellness and Lifestyle – built in

This is where Barari Gate leans into modern living.

The development includes extensive lifestyle and wellness amenities, designed to support a balanced routine rather than just look good on a brochure.

Whether it’s spaces to unwind, move, socialise or reset, the amenities are clearly aimed at residents who value how a home feels, not just how it photographs.

Smart homes across all units

Every unit at Barari Gate comes equipped with smart home features, which is fast becoming a must-have rather than a nice-to-have.

From lighting to temperature control, the focus is on efficiency, comfort and future-ready living – all integrated across the development, not limited to select units.

Pricing that actually makes sense

Prices start from AED 670,000, positioning it as one of the more accessible quality-led developments in this part of the city.

It’s a strong entry point for buyers looking for value in an emerging location. To top all of that, ADE Properties is offering a flexible six-year payment plan, which includes three years post-handover.

That kind of structure gives buyers breathing room and long-term flexibility.

In short, it’s less about hype and more about building something that lasts.